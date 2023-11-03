Modern Warfare 3 campaign “disc required” error: Possible fix, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access has kicked off, and players are excited to delve into the thrilling narrative. Unfortunately, certain basic problems have arisen, such as lag, stuttering, and FPS drop. Most notably, a new error citing the issue "disc required" has emerged, prohibiting PlayStation users from diving into the game.

In this article, we will delve into the complexities of the “disc required” error, providing critical insights into its origin and potential solutions. Unfortunately, there is no permanent fix at the moment, although gamers can experiment with temporary fixes to alleviate this bothersome problem.

How to fix the “disc required” error in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign

Call of Duty recently posted on their official X handle that they are investigating an issue where many players are encountering a "disc required" error in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. Here are some temporary solutions that might dispel this issue:

1) Restart your PlayStation

One possible solution for the "disc required" problem is to restart the PlayStation. This simple method can reset your console and establish a new internet connection, which may be the source of the problem.

2) Check log-in surge

Overloading can occur when several players access the Call of Duty servers at the same time, resulting in unexpected issues. Patience is the key, and trying to log in after some time may result in a better outcome.

3) Try launching the game several times

Newly released games may occasionally exhibit unusual errors. To alleviate such issues, try launching the title numerous times, ideally more than three times. This persistence may result in fixing the error, allowing players to enjoy the game.

4) Check server availability

Given the recent launch of the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access, it's crucial to consider the possibility of devs performing unscheduled server maintenance. Sudden server downtime might obstruct player access, resulting in unexpected issues such as the "disc required" error. Upon facing such a problem, it is best to check the server status by visiting Call of Duty's official server site.

5) Wait for a patch

The "disc required" error has caught the attention of the developers, indicating an upcoming minor patch to rectify the issue. Developers are devoted to providing a flawless and error-free gaming experience, emphasizing their commitment to resolving this issue as soon as possible.

That concludes our list of temporary solutions players can try out to resolve the "disc required" error in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

