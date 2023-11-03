Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 5 "Deep Cover" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) campaign Early Access is currently live for all players who had pre-ordered a digital copy of the game. Deep Cover is one of the stealthier missions in the story mode that takes us back to the fan-favorite Verdansk map as Laswell. It seems to be an infiltration mission into the Arklov Peak Military Base without getting spotted by the guards and soldiers.

The previous mission in Modern Warfare 3 is called Payload, and you can utilize its walkthrough guide on Sportskeeda for effortless completion. This article will provide the best way to complete the Deep Cover mission in MW3’s campaign mode.

Modern Warfare 3 Deep Cover mission walkthrough

Modern Warfare 3 Deep Cover mission walkthrough (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 takes us a step back from the Konni Group and Task Force 141 in this mission. Kate Laswell and Nikolai team up for a covert mission in an active military base in Verdansk to seek out any and all helpful information to combat Vladimir Makarov’s plans with portable missiles and toxic gases.

Infiltration

Modern Warfare 3 Deep Cover Part 1 (Image via Activision)

At the beginning of the mission itself, Nikolai will suggest you keep a low profile before entering the military base. You will be directed to press a specific keybind or button on the D-pad on your controller to conceal your weapon while going down the curved road.

You can now walk into the base and make your way to the marked location. The marker will be visible on your screen to help you navigate to the point of interest.

Remember not to make suspicious movements while walking around the military base as it would attract the attention of the guards and might incite a gunfight.

Arklov Administrative Building Keycard

Modern Warfare 3 Deep Cover Part 2 (Image via Activision)

You will need to find the Arklov Administrative block inside the base. It is fairly straightforward, as you will be able to spot a massive dish antenna on top of the building.

Modern Warfare 3 Deep Cover Administrative block entry gate (Image via Activision)

Make sure that you do not run through the entrance; otherwise, your cover will be blown, and hordes of soldiers will start hunting you down. Walk in as if you belong there, and then move in and steal a security keycard to gain further access.

Follow the Major into the office and take all the guards inside the room down. You can then pick up the access keycard and move into the building.

Arklov Administrative Building

Modern Warfare 3 Deep Cover Part 3 (Image via Activision)

You can now use the keycard to enter the administrative block. You will need to follow Nikolai’s direction and enter a dark room in the ground floor hallway. A cinematic will start playing, showcasing a discussion between Yuri and Laswell, where he provides you with a USB drive containing information on the Toxic gases that were taken by Makarov.

Warheads

MW3 Deep Cover Part 4 (Image via Activision)

Midway through the discussion, Captain Price will contact you (Laswell) and notify that two warheads are heading toward Arklov Military Base. A sudden impact will leave both Yuri and you disoriented. However, this is all a part of the cutscene, and your role will begin once Yuri decides to escape separately while you need to keep the USB device safe and make it out alive.

Laswell’s Escape

MW3 Deep Cover Part 5 (Image via Activision)

You will need to run out the same way you came in and take a turn into the hallway of the administrative building. You have to take the stairs and start climbing up the levels to get away from the toxic gases leaking inside and to get to extraction. The gas is highly lethal and should be avoided at all costs.

You will need to climb through the elevator ladders, make your way to the roof, and get on the helicopter. Nikolai will be piloting the vehicle and extracting you out of the completely decimated military base.

What is the reward for completing Deep Cover in Modern Warfare 3?

Deep Cover completion rewards (Image via Activision)

The rewards for completion of the mission in Modern Warfare 3 are one 30-minute XP Token and one 30-minute Weapon XP Token.

The rewards for completion of the mission in Modern Warfare 3 are one 30-minute XP Token and one 30-minute Weapon XP Token.