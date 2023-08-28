What is Konni group in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

Konni group is a private military organization featured in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 3. The group was first featured in the later seasons of Modern Warfare 2. They did have a major role to play in MW2’s campaign but went unnoticed as the need of the hour was stopping Hassan. They formed a significant part of the Warzone Season 4 and 5 lore as well.

However, their presence was limited in the earlier iterations and players would get to see the most out of this group in MW3, led by none other than Makarov. Narrative-wise, the campaign will pick up from where MW2 left off and is set to bring back the iconic Call of Duty villain Makarov.

However, he isn’t alone. Together with his Konni forces, Makarov will go head-on against Task Force 141 and their allies. While the plot of the upcoming game certainly seems intriguing, details about this mysterious military group have been kept a secret.

Hence, this article will take a closer look at this group and how they tie into the events of Warzone and MW3.

Everything fans need to know about the Konni Group in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

As previously stated, the Konni group is a private Russian military organization in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. They were featured for the first time in MW2’s campaign but flew under the radar. In MW2, General Shepherd with the help of Shadow Company, was transporting missiles illegally to their allies in the Middle East to aid their conflicts in the region.

However, the convoy was attacked by some mysterious soldiers, who then stole the missiles and delivered them to Hassan (the antagonist in MW2). These “mysterious” soldiers were none other than the Konni Group.

Towards the end of the campaign, it was revealed that the group was led by the Russian Ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov and thus forms the plot for Modern Warfare 3’s campaign, where TF 141 will be putting an end to Makarov and his shenanigans.

But that’s just the campaign. They had a major role to play in Warzone’s lore as well. Back in Season 2, these soldiers entered Al Mazrah and Ashika Island under the disguise of the “British” PMC faction Crown and were giving out contracts to take out the Cartel and Al Qatala members. However, they kept a low profile and didn’t make moves that made them suspicious.

In Season 4, Vondel was attacked by some mysterious forces. Milena Romanova, a resident of Vondel then hired the Konni group, who were again disguised as Peacekeepers, to secure the location.

Later on, Laswell worked with the Phalanx and Black Mous PMCs and uncovered the true identity of the Peacekeepers. This had Shadow Company worried and was hell-bent on sending “Konni packing back to Moscow”.

Following these events, in Season 5, the Konni group infiltrated all the locations across Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, and Building 21. However, Shadow Company had plans to completely get rid of these Exclusion Zones from their grasp. It was revealed that there were chemical weapons under the Zaya Observatory. Hence, Graves, along with his Shadow Company, attacked the location to retrieve these weapons.

Unfortunately, the Russian PMC soldiers, once again, disguised themselves as the Shadow Company soldiers and took hold of a helicopter that contained the chemical weapons.

The rest of the saga will continue with Modern Warfare 3. Although not much is not known about the role the faction would play, a few things are certain. They will be led by Makarov and will be exchanging bullets against Task Force 141.

