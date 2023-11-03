Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2 "Precious Cargo" walkthrough: How to complete, rewards, and more

Precious Cargo is the second mission in Modern Warfare 3's campaign and the first of the new Open Combat tasks. It gives players complete freedom on how they want to approach it. Be it guns blazing or the way of an Assassin, the decision is completely up to them. Players can scavenge an entire area for loot, drive vehicles, execute stealthy takedowns, and more.

While they certainly make the mission exciting, difficulties can arise in terms of completion, especially on Hardened or Veteran difficulty. That said, this guide will assess the Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo," and how you can complete it easily.

If you are yet to complete the first mission of Modern Warfare 3, be sure to check out the previous one, "Prisoner 627."

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2 "Precious Cargo" objectives

Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2 "Precious Cargo" objectives explored (Image via Activision)

As with almost all Call of Duty missions, Modern Warfare 3's campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo," also starts off with a cutscene. It takes place in Urzikstan, and players are instantly presented with two familiar faces - Farah and Alex. They go over to the Harbor to retrieve a missile shipment.

Unfortunately, Konni forces attack the Harbor to get a hold of these missiles, and the first-ever Open Combat mission kicks off. Players assume the role of Farah and have only a Combat Knife to begin with.

The Harbor is overrun by the Konni forces, and it is now up to Farah to stop them. However, they are in large numbers, and Farah alone cannot defeat them all. Hence, Graves recommends that she get a hold of the trackers from his ship and plant them on the missile containers to never lose their sight.

However, it isn't so easy as the location of these containers is unknown. Hence, the mission is broadly divided into three objectives:

Retrieve Manifest from the Harbor Tower Building (To locate the containers).

Acquire GPS Trackers from the Ship.

Plant them on the containers.

Finding a firearm and making your way to the Harbor Tower Building

Collecting the first weapon in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

As soon as the mission kicks off, a location will be marked on the map for you to acquire a firearm. However, instead of going that route, it is advised to take a right turn from the area you began in and proceed along the walls of the building till you reach the end.

Now, make your way behind the large blue containers and stay by the perimeter of the area to avoid getting detected. As you reach the end of the first stack of containers, find the wooden crate to your left and climb on top of it.

Drop down and look west to find a container open. Climb up, and you'll find Armor plates, a Mosquito Drone, and a Shotgun. Now drop down and head back the way you came from. Keep moving along the walls. There might be a few foes here, so use cover to avoid getting detected.

Backdoor entry to the Harbor Tower Building in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2 "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

Soon, you'll end up finding a large building with a lot of soldiers just outside. You can easily get past them if you stick along the walls of the compound. Find the back door with the stairs leading up to it, and you will gain access to the Harbor Tower Building.

Retrieving the Manifest documents from the Harbor Tower Building

Collecting the Manifest in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2 "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

As soon as you enter the building, you'll face some enemies. Take them out, make your way to the upper level, and proceed along the hallway. Find the second door to your left and drive through it. If you are having trouble finding the room, it will be numbered "7".

Inside the room, find the desk with the computer on, and you'll spot the documents there. Collect them and make sure to explore the entire Harbor Tower Building for various kinds of loot, such as weapons, parachutes, and more, as they will come in handy later on.

Upon reaching the roof, eliminate the Sniper therein and turn right from the door. Parachute down along the right wall of the area and go as far as possible until you reach the northeast corner of the map.

Getting hold of the trackers from the ship

Acquiring the trackers in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2 "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

This will be a short section. Make your way to the ship and use the ropes along the ship to ascend onto the top deck. Now, scurry straight to the ship's control room. It will be located at the end of the upper level and is hard to miss.

Find the trackers inside the blue box on top of the map to complete this part of the mission. Once you have acquired the trackers, Graves will analyze the Manifest you collected earlier and send the location of the containers holding the missiles.

Planting trackers on the first missile container

Ascending up to the first container in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

The location of the missiles will be marked for you on the map. The first shipment will be found right outside the ship on top of the crane. However, you will face heavy resistance here, so make sure to take calculative fights only. Take advantage of the gas barrels located below to dispatch multiple enemies at once.

Approach the rope on the other side of the crane and ascend to the top. There will be a blue container here, which is the missile shipment. Interact with it to plant the first tracker.

Planting trackers on the second missile container

The second container in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

The second missile container is located far from your location but remains relatively safe. Locate it on the Tactical map and parachute towards it. If you are having trouble finding it, head directly south from the crane to the area where you first collected your Shotgun.

You will find a large blue container among several wooden ones. Simply get on top of the wooden boxes and proceed to interact with the blue container to plant the trackers. That's it, as doing so will present you with a cutscene, which brings the mission to an end.

Rewards for completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo"

All rewards in Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo" (Image via Activision)

Upon completing Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission 2, "Precious Cargo," you will be rewarded with a Double XP token (30 minutes) and a Double Weapon XP token (30 minutes).

