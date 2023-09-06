"I got immediately excused" - FaZe Kalei gets removed from jury duty after revealing she is a Twitch streamer

Yesterday (September 5), FaZe Clan member and Twitch streamer Kalei "FaZe Kalei" disclosed her participation as a juror in a Colorado court case. Although this was an unusual role for her, she later informed that she had been disqualified from the jury panel after disclosing her occupation as a Twitch streamer. She also mentioned that this wasn't her first experience serving as a juror, and although she didn't particularly relish the task, she had come to terms with it.

Therefore, her disqualification actually came as a pleasant surprise to her. She wrote:

"I told them I was a Twitch streamer and I got immediately excused. Anyways I’ll be live shortly."

"I wasn’t even trying to get out of it" - FaZe Kalei recounts hilarious event as she is excused from jury duty

Twitch streamer and Warzone player FaZe Kalei was taken aback when she was dismissed from jury duty after disclosing her occupation as a live streamer. While there are no definite regulations against streamers serving on a jury, it's conceivable that her role as a streamer was deemed to have the potential for impartiality, although the specific details of the court case remain unknown.

In response to a fan, the streamer clarified that she had not deliberately attempted to get herself removed from the jury panel. In fact, she had accepted her duty and was prepared to fulfill her responsibilities as a juror. She wrote:

"What’s funny though is I wasn’t even trying to get out of it."

She also elaborated:

"The judge asked me to elaborate on how it works, videogames, Twitch, how I get paid etc. so I did."

Here's what the fans said

FaZe Kalei's tweet received over 100 replies, with many finding the entire situation comical. Here are some notable responses made to her tweet:

Kalei joined the FaZe Clan in June 2021. For those unaware, she is a popular CoD and Warzone streamer, who has over 579K followers on her Twitch channel.