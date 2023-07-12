FaZe Kalei opens up about distressing messages from a fan who claimed she was a "witch," reveals the person allegedly burnt down a church

Recently, Kalei "FaZe Kalei" took to Twitter to share a disturbing story about a stalker fan who later turned to crime. For context, the post was made in response to a tweet asking female creators to share the "weirdest/creepiest" DMs they've received. Kalei stated how one fan tried to cajole her family members and mods into thinking that the streamer was in danger of spirits. She wrote:

"There was this guy who claimed I was a witch. messaged my mods that my mother and I were in immediate danger from spirits and I needed to contact him ASAP. he gave my mods his phone number. obv did nothing with it."

Like many female creators, the fan started to harass her by sending her unsolicited phallic pictures of himself. Naturally, she later blocked him. Here's what she wrote:

"We banned him, so he started messaging me on Instagram. I’m not joking when I say he sent 50+ standing mirror photos of his d*ck. Blocked him."

FaZe Kalei reveals stalker fan who committed arson

FaZe Kalei took to her social media account to reveal a disturbing account of a male fan who not only made inappropriate advances but also turned to crime. According to her Twitter post, the man was arrested after he committed arson.

Allegedly, the man had visions about the priests associated with the church doing "bad things." This story was only discovered after the streamer was sent a link to an article revealing the man's chicaneries. Here's what FaZe Kalei wrote:

"He started doing unban requests, so I showed stream his logs and discord messages, etc, someone in my chat recognized his name. Sent me multiple articles dated only a year before all this started happening."

She added:

"He was arrested because he burnt down a church and claimed he had visions of the priest doing bad things."

Here's what the community said

The disturbing account was naturally a shocking tale for the online community. Reacting to her tweet, users said these:

Lex @AradiaAK I was literally speechless when you pulled up the news articles @KaleiRenay Bro I forgot about thisI was literally speechless when you pulled up the news articles @KaleiRenay Bro I forgot about this 😭 I was literally speechless when you pulled up the news articles

Haley @UghHaley @KaleiRenay kalei I think I just had a stroke because there's no way this is REAL @KaleiRenay kalei I think I just had a stroke because there's no way this is REAL

Danger Taco @TheDangerTaco



"There's only one way I can save them"



*sends 50+ nude pics* @KaleiRenay Fascinated by the thought process of him realizing you are a witch and you + your mom are in danger"There's only one way I can save them"*sends 50+ nude pics* @KaleiRenay Fascinated by the thought process of him realizing you are a witch and you + your mom are in danger"There's only one way I can save them"*sends 50+ nude pics*

Wittlebears @itswittlebears @KaleiRenay OMFGGGG!! This is insane and uncomfortable.. omg. This shook me. @KaleiRenay OMFGGGG!! This is insane and uncomfortable.. omg. This shook me.

Jose @GTBato_ @KaleiRenay This sounds like a plot to a scary murder story @KaleiRenay This sounds like a plot to a scary murder story

ilyStarry @ilyStarry @KaleiRenay What’s crazy is statistically speaking the last one has a chance of being true. @KaleiRenay What’s crazy is statistically speaking the last one has a chance of being true.

Streamers, particularly female streamers, facing such unwanted stalking incidents are nothing new.

For example, Yoo "Jinnytty," a streamer from South Korea, was followed by a stranger for several hours during her IRL stream in Taiwan. She recorded the entire situation on her broadcast. The local police later apprehended the stalker.

