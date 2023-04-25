Jinnytty encounters a stalker during the IRL livestream, police arrives to help the streamer

Yoo "Jinnytty," a streamer from South Korea, had a disturbing experience during her IRL stream in Taiwan when an unknown person started following her. Fortunately, a police officer intervened, and the streamer was able to inform him about the situation. Yoo showed great presence of mind by promptly using Google to translate her request into Traditional Chinese to communicate effectively with the police officer who didn't speak English.

As it stands, Yoo is safe, and the police have given her assurances that the individual will not continue to stalk her. It is possible that the stalker is currently in custody.

Twitch streamer Jinnytty stalked by a stranger for hours

Female creators often face safety concerns while streaming or creating content online, making it essential to create a safe and secure environment for them. Unfortunately, Yoo's recent stream highlighted the challenges of being a female streamer and the potential dangers that come with it.

During her stream, Yoo captured several instances where she noticed the stalker, who concealed his face. The stalker first appeared around 1 hour 22 minutes into the stream. At one point, she was even interviewed by TVBS News, a Chinese media company, and was able to point out the stalker on camera (Timestamp: 04:06:43).

Thankfully, around five hours and four minutes into the stream, the police became aware of the suspicious individual and were able to assist the streamer.

Here's what the streaming community said

The footage of the police arrival was posted on the popular live stream subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it generated numerous alarming comments. One user (u/OVIFXQWPRGV) gave a rather elaborate rundown of the events that followed:

Another user reminded us that this wasn't the first time the streamer had faced a stalker. They wrote:

One user shared that the stranger has been detained, and Jinnytty will be required to sign a police report of the incident:

Others discussed why the streamer did not ring the police earlier, while a few others stated that she was leading the stalker into the police station:

Jinnytty has unfortunately faced similar situations during her IRL streams in the past. In January 2023, during one of her streams on the streets of Chile, she fell victim to a robbery where her phone was snatched out of her hand by a biker.

Poll : 0 votes