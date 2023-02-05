Twitch streamer Jinnytty gets robbed for the second time during an IRL livestream

On February 4, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Jinnytty hosted the third day of the journey in Chile. While exploring the city and interacting with her viewers, things took a turn when a biker snatched her phone live on stream.

After the broadcast concluded for a few minutes, the Twitch streamer returned to her channel and expressed her surprise at the situation. Jinnyttv burst into tears, and her audience advised her to contact the police immediately.

"Even though I had a lanyard!" - Twitch streamer Jinnyttv talks about getting robbed and gets emotional on livestream

Jinnytty was six hours into her February 4 broadcast when someone on a blue motorcycle snatched her phone. The livestream continued for a few seconds while the phone's camera captured the biker driving away.

Jinnytty resumed livestreaming about five minutes later and was visibly shocked by the situation. She exclaimed in surprise, saying:

"Phone... my phone is snatched! Even though I had lanyard! They just took it off!"

Timestamp: 06:29:25

The Twitch streamer started crying, and several viewers tried to console her in the Twitch chat. She was curious about the whereabouts of her phone. She was, however, unable to do so. She stated:

"I can't... I can't find where the location is."

Jinnytty's acquaintance joined her a few moments later, saying they would find a solution. The former then stated that she was helpless when the robber snatched her phone and asked viewers if they could see his face:

"There's nothing; there's literally nothing I could do. They just ripped it right from my... you guys saw the face? Yeah, it was a blue bike. Just eyes? I don't think I can do anything with that, right?"

Fans react to the Twitch streamer getting robbed for the second time on livestream

The clip from Jinnytty's IRL livestream was the most popular post on r/LivestreamFail, receiving over 3,320 upvotes and more than 945 fan reactions. According to Redditor u/mrmcdude, locals warned the streamer several times "not to hold her phone."

Another Reddit user, u/zi76, commented, saying that the biker was not "even subtle."

One community member claimed that the content creator wouldn't be getting her phone back:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Jinnytty was robbed for the first time during an IRL livestream in Argentina when an individual snatched her phone while she was walking around the city. Seeing this, the South Korean personality began pursuing them and eventually recovered the stolen item.

