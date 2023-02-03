Sodapoppin explains why QTCinderella and Ludwig are housing him, says the situation in Texas is "miserable"

On February 3, Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" surprised his fans by hosting a livestream from Los Angeles, California. He stated that the situation was dire in his hometown of Austin, Texas, and claimed that it was "miserable."

The One True King (OTK) co-owner expressed gratitude to fellow content creators Blaire "QTCinderella" and Ludwig for housing him and his friends while providing them with their own PC setups to host livestreams.

"Ludwig's providing the house with money" - Sodapoppin talks about living in Los Angeles after the situation reportedly gets worse in Austin, Texas

The conversation began at the 16-minute mark of Sodapoppin's February 3 broadcast, when he explained why he was livestreaming from Los Angeles. He described what was going on in Austin, Texas, saying:

"Hey, guys. So, Austin's frozen. Everything is f**ked in Austin! Because Austin cannot deal with the cold in its pathetic nature. I mean, like, when I say frozen, I don't mean like, 'Oh my god, it's snowing.' Like, no! This is like, ice! You don't really get snow. It just breaks. Like, Texas is confused and doesn't f***king know what to do with it. So it's pure ice."

The 28-year-old streamer claimed that the trees were "snapping in half," and elaborated:

"Trees are snapping in half. Literally! I have seen four people I know, have a tree, in their yard, that has snapped in half! Including my house. My house has a tree in the backyard that has snapped in half. Whatever the f**k you call it, I don't know, that's unfamiliar to me, that is happening."

Sodapoppin went on to say that he didn't want to live in Austin due to frequent power outages:

"Obviously, planes are not able to fly into Austin right now. And even if I could get to Austin, I wouldn't want to be there because my brother, Ryan, hasn't had power for two days! People are losing power. Everything is f***king falling apart. It is miserable!"

The World of Warcraft gamer thanked QTCinderella and Ludwig for providing residency for him, as well as for Nick "Nmplol" and Malena, saying:

"Like I said, very thankful, QT's been great, you know? Like, before we showed up, she put sheets in the washing. She f***king put all the sheets of all our beds. She's, I mean, I can't ask for more. So luckily, we have her. She's hooked me, Nick, and Malena up with full-on setups. Ludwig's providing the house with money. So glad Ludwig is rich in a time like this."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Sodapoppin's clip was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread garnering over 260 fan reactions. Here's what the community had to say:

Sodapoppin is a Twitch veteran who has been actively livestreaming on the platform since 2016. He currently has 8,826,100 followers and averages more than 16k viewers per stream.

