Sodapoppin reveals VTuber Veibae is moving in with him, talks about "big things"

After a 17-day hiatus, Twitch sensation Chance "Sodapoppin" returned to livestreaming. He spent some time discussing his recent trip to France with VTuber Veibae, as well as some future plans.

As the conversation progressed, the former revealed that the latter would be moving to Austin, Texas, to live with him. The streamer was unsure about the timeframe, speculating that it would take about "two to three months."

Sodapoppin talks about his future plans with Veibae, jokingly says that they're "having a kid"

The co-owner of One True King (OTK) spent the first hour of his January 22 livestream discussing a recent trip to France with Veibae. He also revealed that the VTuber would be moving in with him after showing off where he was staying and some images of a fancy restaurant. He stated:

"I'm home! Hi, what's up? That's pretty much all I really have. Yes, Viggy (Veibae); so yes, I don't know in how long, like... maybe two (or) three months, Viggy is moving in. I don't know if it's... I don't know if we're going to get a place. It's going to be a couple of months, though. It's a whole process."

Timestamp: 00:35:40

Fans present in the Twitch chat were overjoyed to hear the announcement, with several viewers using the "Pog" emoticon. Seeing this, Sodapoppin reacted:

"Yeah, Poggers (Twitch emoticon). Big things, big things! Growing up. Have to not leave the stove on and burn the house down. Things like that."

The conversation on this topic concluded with the streamer jokingly suggesting that the couple was "having a kid:"

"And we're having a kid. I just thought I'd lay it out there. We're getting all of it out, okay! It's actually twins. Triplets. All right, all of it. Okay."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

Sodapoppin's recent talk about his future plans was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 20 community members weighing in. Redditor u/Blurbyo wondered if the streamer would be leaving behind his pet dogs:

Another Reddit user, u/Jenxpeno, stated that the streamer's guest appearances on Nick "Nmplol's" channel would be missed:

Several fans were happy to hear about Sodapoppin's future plans:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

The rumored relationship between Sodapoppin and Veibae gained traction last year when the former addressed their relationship status during a livestream on January 26, 2022. Responding to a viewer's question, the Austin, Texas-based personality sarcastically stated:

"'So, they sleep together in a call. They literally grind 20 hours of League together. Gee, I wonder if they're dating.' Are you f***ing r*****ed?"

Shortly after, Chance was seen wearing a ring and stated that he was "ironically dating" Veibae. Interested readers can read the entire relationship timeline by clicking here.

