Twitch streamer Jinnytty gets robbed during an IRL livestream in Argentina

During an IRL livestream on January 23, Twitch streamer Jinnytty found herself in a peculiar position she when was robbed, live on stream. While the content creator was exploring the markets of Argentina, an individual grabbed her phone and started running away.

Jinnytty decided to chase the robber, asserting that she was broadcasting and that her phone's camera was running. A few moments later, the Twitch streamer was able to retrieve her items and explained the situation.

"The guy was blocking me!" - Twitch streamer Jinnytty explains what happened during the IRL stream in Argentina

Jinnytty provided details about the situation a few moments later, saying that she was robbed by a male and a female, with the latter stealing her phone. This compelled the Twitch streamer to chase her. She explained:

"Girl and a guy, the girl took my phone, right? So I was like, 'On, no!' And then I looked back and I chased her! Right? And then, I was trying to chase her and she was slow as f**k! Even I could chase her back."

She claimed that the male was blocking her so that she could not chase the female who snatched her phone:

"She was slow as f**k, but the guy; another guy, was like... blocking me, so that I cannot chase her. The guy was blocking me! Yeah, but then, I pushed the guy away and I ran towards the girl and then I chased her underground and then she... because I chased her."

The Twitch streamer stated that she caught the female and then ran outside in a crowded area:

"I caught her. I caught her and she turned back and I ran outside the stairs and there were tons of people. I was screaming! I was like, 'No! That's my phone!' Like, 'I'm streaming!' Right?"

The minute-long clip concluded with Jinnytty adding:

"There were people outside standing, in front of the... subway, like old lady and then one..."

Fans react to Jinnytty getting robbed in Argentina

The Twitch streamer's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 1,020 fan reactions. According to Redditor u/NeedISayMoree, some people assisted Jinnytty to retrieve her stolen items:

Reddit user u/lmbu3 explained why the content creator was livestreaming from Argentina:

Another community member described the daylight robbery as "crazy":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Jinnytty is a South Korean personality who is best known for her IRL and Just Chatting livestreams. She began her Twitch career in 2017 and has amassed 849,510 followers on her channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes