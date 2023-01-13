"Bella Poarch took care of me" - Twitch streamer AriaSaki talks about wholesome interaction with TikTok star

Popular Twitch streamer Angela "AriaSaki" provided details about a wholesome interaction that she had with TikTok star and musician Bella Poarch at Rachell "Valkyrae's" birthday event.

AriaSaki claimed that she hadn't socialized in a long time and "felt awkward" interacting with people at the event. She recalled Poarch making her feel at ease by initiating conversations and "taking care" of her:

"Bella Poarch took care of me. Like, she was so nice."

AriaSaki speaks about the interaction she had with Bella Poarch at Valkyrae's birthday event

AriaSaki took to her Twitch channel on January 12 to host an Overwatch livestream. Before playing the game, the content creator spent some time talking to her fans and provided details about her interaction with Bella Poarch.

The Vancouver native claimed that she found it difficult to talk to people after the pandemic:

"I've just felt really awkward, talking to people. In fact, I've been feeling very awkward. Like, I just can't; I can't seem to communicate with people anymore and it's rough. Okay? I think COVID messed us all up. But not only COVID messed us up, but I've just lately because I've been such a shut-in. I feel like my ability to communicate to people about my needs, all that is just out of the window."

AriaSaki recalled the time at Valkyrae's event when Poarch assisted her by initiating and carrying on the conversation:

"The entire time Bella was just initiating conversation. She was carrying the conversation. She just took care of me. It was really nice! And it was really nice because it was one of those things where it was, she didn't let any awkward silence happen between us."

Timestamp: 00:04:00

The former OfflineTV member stated that she attempted to persuade Bella Poarch to play Overwatch:

"A lot of it was about like, industry stuff, streaming stuff, but also shows! And she recommended me a couple of shows and I also was trying to get her into Overwatch. I was talking about Overwatch, about certain characters and stuff. And yeah, it was so nice to have someone like, try and constantly put effort towards communicating with me for once."

The conversation concluded with AriaSaki adding:

"Yeah, Bella Poarch! She's so down to earth and so nice and I don't know if she could tell I was just an awkward struggle bus. Like, I literally couldn't... I was just a struggle. But she was just there for me and it was so nice!"

Fans react to AriaSaki's interaction with Bella Poarch

A few fan reactions were posted in the YouTube video's comments section, with one viewer claiming that the two personalities "clicked right away." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans providing their take on AriaSaki's interaction with the TikTok star (Image via Sykkey Daily/YouTube)

AriaSaki is a popular Twitch streamer who has more than 624k followers on her channel. In addition to being a Just Chatting content creator, the 28-year-old is also an avid gamer. She has previously played titles such as League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft, and Teamfight Tactics.

