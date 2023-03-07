Twitch streamer Jinnytty hurts herself after falling into a pit live on stream

South Korean streamer Yoo "Jinnytty" experienced a scary moment during her IRL stream in Bali when she accidentally fell into an exposed pit while walking on the sidewalk.

During the fall, Yoo hurt herself and scraped her legs, which resulted in visible bleeding. Despite the pain and discomfort, the streamer managed to maintain her composure and was candid about the situation with her audience.

She revealed that she had spread her arms to prevent herself from falling completely, which likely mitigated the severity of the injury.

Jinnytty has disturbing fall during Bali IRL stream, Twitch community reacts

During her ongoing Bali trip, Jinnytty had a rather painful experience after falling down a pit exposed to the pavement. The fall resulted in her legs being scraped and visibly bleeding. She said:

"Oh my god! I fell here. I f**king fell. It's super dangerous to walk in the dark without lights."

Showing off her bleeding legs, she added:

"Okay, now we definitely need to go to the pharmacy."

She further explained:

"It's just like normal road it looks like. It is super dark. So you just walk and there is a f**king trap. Oh my god!"

She mentioned that she had spread her arms to protect herself, which likely helped mitigate the severity of the fall:

"It could've been worse. Fortunately, I caught myself with my arms so I was hanging by my arms. I spread my arms, like, over there and over there, so I didn't fall completely."

After the fall, Jinnytty visited a pharmacy to receive treatment for her injuries. Despite being in pain, she showed remarkable resilience and continued to stream her experience, letting her fans follow her as she sought medical attention.

What the streaming community said

The footage of Jinnytty's fall was posted on the well-known subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where fans responded with various reactions.

While some users made light of the situation with humorous comments, others expressed empathy and concern for her well-being, acknowledging the pain and discomfort that she must have been experiencing.

Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Some even discussed how sidewalks in Indonesia are dangerous, especially for those unfamiliar with the streets:

Another user resonated with the above idea by criticizing the Indonesian infrastructure:

Jinnytty is one of the fastest-growing English-speaking IRL streamers on Twitch. She has amassed a significant following of over 860,000 followers on the platform, and her popularity continues to soar.

