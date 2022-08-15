Superbon Singha Mawynn and team take picturesque trip to Bali before next fight camp

ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn looks as though he is taking a break from the gym.

Stepping away from training, it would appear as though the Thai-born fighter is taking a short vacation alongside his team. The 31-year-old shared two posts on Instagram with the caption:

"Somewhere in Bali."

The second post read:

"When we are in Bali."

It looks like the featherweight kickboxing king treated his training staff to a beachside vacation and some partying in Bali. It was no doubt a well-deserved break for the coaching staff, who helped Superbon earn incredible victories in ONE Championship.

Superbon has recently built one of the greatest win streaks in combat sports history. First, he defeated former Glory kickboxing champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. He then knocked out former K-1 MAX titleholder Giorgio Petrosyan. Most recently, he outpointed former Glory kickboxing and K-1 king Marat Grigorian.

No opponent has been confirmed for his next fight, but the rumors are swirling with multiple different ribals, and even different sports.

Rumors of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s next fight?

Several interesting opponents will be available for Superbon's next fight, which has fans talking. Each rumored opponent poses a unique threat to the Thai kickboxer.

ONE featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov is next in line to challenge for the featherweight kickboxing throne. However, the 31-year-old may have his eye on other sports.

Superbon has said that he wants to collect more belts outside of his kickboxing gold. While speaking in an interview with SCMP MMA, he explained the plan:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

Catch Superbon's interview with SCMP below:

The featherweight kickboxing king wants to challenge for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai championship against Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Petchmorakot is currently on a seven-fight win streak.

Superbon would also like to challenge Thanh Le, the current ONE featherweight champ in MMA. The American-Vietnamese is currently on a five-fight knockout win streak. He will next face Tang Kai at ONE 160 on August 26.

Ahead of Superbon Singha Mawynn are many interesting challengers. He has three sports ahead of him and three very unique opponents.

