Check out how Superbon Singha Mawynn set up his head kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan

Superbon Singha Mawynn has earned his place among the greatest kickboxers of all time. The Thai fighter earned his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship by knocking out the legendary Italian-Armenian kickboxer Giorgio Petrosyan.

The head kick knockout was easily the best and most impressive KO's of 2021. With this victory, Superbon was able to carve his name in history by being the first fighter to defeat Petrosyan since 2013.

ONE Championship shared a clip from their bout which offers a breakdown of how the 31-year-old sneakily set up the kick which ended the contest.

"Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn has it all figured out."

Check out the Instagram post below:

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Singha Mawynn walked viewers through this knockout. The reigning featherweight world kickboxing champion explained that he spent tons of time studying Petrosyan and drilling this exact combination. He said:

“I’ve been studying his fights for my game plan. When he was gonna throw a punch, I moved away. I used my hook to measure him so I could move my body to the left. Normally, people would throw their left hook followed by a right cross. But if I did that, he would land back and throw a left punch. Because I knew that, I changed to hook then followed by a jumping head kick.”

Watch the entire breakdown below:

Superbon Singha Mawynn's legendary run

The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion has made a name for himself by defeating international champions from all over the world and multiple organizations.

The celebrated kickboxer has been undefeated since 2016. On a legendary winning streak, the 31-year-old has defeated notable names such as K-1 MAX World Champion Giorgio Petrosyan, as seen above.

Plus, GLORY Kickboxing and Lumpinee Stadium World Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Most recently, the thai put on a masterclass, defeating K-1 and GLORY World Champion Marat Grigorian.

Singha Mawynn now has his sights on his next opponent, the ONE Featherweight world grand prix champion Chingiz Allazov. The skilled Belarusian fighter used to train alongside the Thai fighter and also held world titles in WAKO and K-1.

The 31-year-old kickboxer said he is ready any time for a fight. Speaking to SCMP MMA, he explained:

“Right now, I don’t mind. I just practiced myself. I trained myself. I don’t mind who is my opponent because I beat everyone in the level. Everyone have to fear me. I just train. I just do what I want to do."

Check out Superbon's full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far