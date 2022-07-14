Chingiz Allazov hints at potential return to action soon in latest Instagram post

ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix champion Chingiz Allazov has been away from the circle since his epic win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X.

There, he defeated the Thai fighter in the final round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

The Georgia native recently teased a return to the circle in a post on Instagram. Being a man of few words, ‘Chinga’ simply said:

“See you soon”

Check out the Instagram post below:

With over 61,000 likes, it’s clear that fans are ready for Allazov’s return to ONE Championship. Following his signing with the promotion in 2021, ‘Chinga’ entered the kickboxing World Grand Prix. He laid waste to the competition, defeating Samy Sana in the quarter-final round at ONE: First Strike. He only needed 39 seconds to become the first fighter to ever knock out Sana out in competition.

Allazov followed his incredible quarter-final win with an equally impressive first-round knockout of Jo Nattawut at ONE: Only The Brave to secure his spot in the finals. Facing Sitthichai in the finale, ‘Chinga’ was nothing short of brilliant, counter-striking and taunting the Thai fighter throughout. Allazov would go on to earn a dominant unanimous decision over a 20 year veteran of the sport.

Chingiz Allazov eyes potential showdown with Superbon

Following his tournament win, Chingiz Allazov is likely the next man in line to take on featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. While speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Chinga’ discussed his win over Sitthichai and believes that his victory over Sitthichai will mean more than a potential win against Superbon.

"This fight with Sitthichai is my career fight. Sitthichai several times won in [the] GLORY [Kickboxing] promotion... He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in kickboxing. He fought and [defeated] Marat Grigorian, he's beaten Superbon, and others, many fighters."

His “dream fight” may have been the dominant win over Sitthichai, but ‘Chinga’ recognizes that the next task at hand is a world title showdown with Superbon, who is still undefeated in the circle:

"I won this tournament, this was a big job... But I focus now on Superbon... Me and my team said maybe that me Superbon [is an] easier fight. The fight with Sitthichai is more hard than Superbon. We said this."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far