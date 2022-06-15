"Perfect!" - Fans appreciate Superbon Singha Mawynn's form during dropkick on the beach

Superbon Singha Mawynn always manages to impress fans. The ONE Kickboxing World Champion was recently filmed dropkicking pads at the beach. On Twitter, ONE Championship shared the video with the caption:

"Superbon Singha Mawynn coming in hot."

MMA journalist Dann Stupp left a comment saying:

"Perfect!"

The Kickboxing World Champion Superbon has said in past interviews that the secret to his success is training on the beach. He has other famous videos of him training in the sand. Speaking to Tim Wheaton on Calf Kick Sports, the Thai champion explained beach training:

"[It] is good because on the beach you have soft ground. And it makes training harder... Because the beach is soft, and when you hop, when you put your weight on the ground, you stop, and it makes it harder to kick. You get power from that. And in the water too."

Superbon Singha Mawynn on his next opponent

The featherweight champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has had quite a few successful years. He has defeated talented fighters Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian in a row. Combined, these three men have held titles in GLORY Kickboxing, K-1, Kunlun, ONE, and other organizations.

His next opponent is Chingiz Allazov, who just won the featherweight Kickoxing Grand Prix in ONE. Allazov has also held titles in K-1 and Kunlun. In ONE tournament, he defeated Sitthichai, Jo Nattawut, and Samy Sana.

Allazov feels that he already has the better win as he feels defeating Sitthichai is more important than Superbon. In an interview with Sportskeeda, he said:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon. You know why? He is a stability fighter. He has individual style, he has a good safe distance in the fight... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight."

The Thai champion commented on his upcoming opponent when he spoke with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports. He said:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... We wait for ONE Championship. We've started training for him... I want to fight again really, really quick. I'm happy every time I jump in the ring. I'm so happy in the ring."

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to get back in the ONE circle as quickly as possible. As he stated above, that's where he feels happiest.

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov are not yet officially scheduled but are expected to be booked later in 2022.

