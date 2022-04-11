"No one can stop me" - Superbon discusses next title challenger Chingiz Allazov

Superbon looks unstoppable. The Thai-born kickboxing champion has had an amazing 12-month period. He is now training and getting ready for the next challenger to his throne, Chingiz Allazov.

First, Superbon defeated Thai great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Next, for the inaugural ONE Kickboxing Featherweight title, he earned a head-kick knockout over all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan. He then avenged a previous loss by putting on a kickboxing masterclass against Marat Grigorian.

Next, he is getting ready for the ONE Featherweight Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov. The Georgian is a friend and former training partner of Superbon. He discussed this upcoming fight in a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports.

The Thai kickboxing champion explained that, right now, he is simply ahead of the competition.

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me."

He was also asked if he had anything to say to Allazov. He answered:

"Nothing. Everyone knows me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Check out the full interview below:

What is the ideal timeline for the Thai kickboxing champion to get back in there? He said he wants to fight soon, but is waiting for the phone call from ONE Championship.

"We wait for ONE Championship. We've started training for him... I want to fight again really, really quick. I'm happy every time I jump in the ring. I'm so happy in the ring."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Superbon Singha Mawynn makes his first ONE Featherweight World Title defense against Marat Grigorian this Saturday!



| 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Strength comes from chemistrySuperbon Singha Mawynn makes his first ONE Featherweight World Title defense against Marat Grigorian this Saturday! #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets Strength comes from chemistry 🙏Superbon Singha Mawynn makes his first ONE Featherweight World Title defense against Marat Grigorian this Saturday! #ONEX | 26 March | PPV: 8PM SGT/8AM ET | Order PPV: Watch.ONEFC.com | Get Tickets: bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/GyaZUEjZI5

Superbon says the secret is beach training

With all this worldly success, knockouts and masterclass victories, what is the success of Superbon? He explained that it's training in the sand and on the beach.

Earlier this year, the champion shared some posts of him and his trainer hitting pads on a beautiful sunny beach.

Discussing his training in the same interview, he said:

"[It] is good because on the beach you have soft ground. And it makes training harder... Because the beach is soft, and when you hop, when you put your weight on the ground, you stop, and it makes it harder to kick. You get power from that. And in the water too."

The Thai Kickboxing champion confirmed that the weather is always nice in Thailand, and training on the beach is beautiful. He will look to defend his title and face top contender Chingiz Allazov later this year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard