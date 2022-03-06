Superbon says he needs to beat Marat Grigorian to prove himself 

Superbon may be the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing champion, but the Thai says he won't feel fully worthy until he's defeated former foe, Marat Grigorian. The pair will go toe-to-toe at ONE: X on March 26th.

They last fought in China in 2018. On that occasion, Grigorian scored a knockout victory with less than half a minute gone in the contest. Since then, the champ has bounced back with a remarkable 11-fight winning streak. The Pattalung-born star also won the belt in historic fashion. In the inaugural battle for the featherweight strap, Superbon knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan with a right high kick in the second round.

Despite his excellent form, the Buakaw protege believes he still needs to put right his loss to Grigorian. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Superbon said:

"I think there are a lot of great athletes in my division but because I lost him in our last fight - I’ll need to prove myself by beating him in this upcoming fight. I think I have made a improvements within the last four years, including the punches defense."

The Thai star continued:

"I’ve got game plan to win him either by KO or by scores. Even now I’m ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion but I couldn’t say it out loud until I win him on our rematch in ONE: X."

Overcoming the No.1-ranked Grigorian will be a massive feat. The former Glory champion has knocked out both of his opponents since arriving in ONE and is riding a six-fight winning streak.

Superbon hails Rodtang's ability

As well as five world title fights, ONE: X will feature a historic mixed rules bout between Rodtang and MMA icon Demetrious Johnson. The contest will encompass four alternate rounds of Muay Thai and MMA.

When asked who he sees as the best striker in the organization, the 31-year-old was keen to laud his countryman and said:

"Rodtang! I really do like his fighting style, so aggressive, powerful weapons and entertaining."

'Ironman' is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion. If he beats Johnson, the 24-year-old intends to take more bouts with "MMA rules." While Superbon is an admirer of his style - he does not intend to follow suit.

The Thai star explained that he's not keen to explore MMA at this juncture. Given his status as kickboxing champion and No.2 in the featherweight Muay Thai rankings - the Singha Mawynn fighter has plenty to keep him busy.

