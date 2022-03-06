Jonathan Haggerty form ignites trilogy "hunger" for Rodtang 

Rodtang will make history when he takes on Demetrious Johnson in a special mixed rules bout at ONE: 'X' on March 26th. The fight will encompass four alternate rounds of Muay Thai and MMA. Celebrating the promotion's 10th anniversary, the Singapore showpiece will also feature five world title clashes.

'Ironman' has more than 260 wins to his name, is a multi-time world champion, and currently holds the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. The Thai won the belt from England's Jonathan Haggerty in 2019. The pair put on an epic show as the challenger got the nod from the judges in what was a classic encounter. They had a rematch a year later - but Haggerty came up short again, losing via TKO due to the three knockdown rule.

'The General' has been working on his craft and recently scored an impressive win over No.4-ranked Mongkolpetch. That win ascended the Brit to No.1 in the rankings and put him on a collision course with his old rival.

"In that fight, I clearly saw a continuing improvement from Haggerty," Rodtang told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview. "As he got punched in the second round, if he wasn’t brave enough, he would already lose. [But] then when it came to the third round, he make it and took the victory back home."

Rodtang continued:

"Of course, as I see his improvement I even [have] hunger to rematch with him again."

In the wake of his recent victory, the Brit said that he would be going straight back into training. Haggerty added that he would be ready to step in as a replacement should anything happen to Rodtang or DJ ahead of their historic encounter. 'The Tank' says that he'd have no issues if his old adversary were to step in at the last minute and maintains that he'll be ready to face anyone.

Rodtang says DJ is his 'Idol'

The anticipation for the Demetrious Johnson fight is massive. 'Mighty Mouse' holds numerous records in MMA, including defending his UFC flyweight title on 11 occasions. Since moving to fight in Asia, the American has also been crowned champion of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

"I’m excited and hungry to fight already. DJ is my idol. I have a lot of homework to do every day while I am training. It’s a tough fight," said the Jitmuangnon fighter. "He is quite good on striking, especially his footstep," added the 24-year-old.

Having established himself as arguably one of the best Muay Thai practitioners of all-time, this fight marks a fascinating point in Rodtang's career. He says that if he beats Johnson, then he's "100% ready for more MMA rules in the future."

