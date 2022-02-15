Marat Grigorian vs. Superbon announced for ONE X

ONE X added a fifth world title match to its already stacked card. The promotion announced that Superbon Singha Mawynn will defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against No.1-ranked Marat Grigorian. ONE X broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

ONE Championship made the official announcement on its Instagram page.

The caption stated:

“A rematch 4️⃣ years in the making is HERE! Superbon makes his first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title defense against former foe Marat Grigorian at ONE X 🔥🥊 @superbon_banchamek @maratgrigorian #ONEX"

Grigorian knocked out Superbon in the 2017 Kunlun Fight World MAX Tournament Championship. Since then, Superbon has gone on an 11-fight win streak, while Grigorian pulled off six wins in his next seven fights.

Last year, both men competed in the same event, ONE: First Strike.

Superbon won the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with a spectacular knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan. The knockout victory was recognized as the 2021 ONE Super Series Knockout of the Year.

Meanwhile, Grigorian won his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix quarterfinal matchup against Andy Souwer via second-round TKO. Souwer later on retired after the match.

Superbon was looking forward to Grigorian winning the tournament to exact his revenge for his 2018 loss. Unfortunately, the Armenian-Belgian was forced out of the tournament due to injury. Instead of waiting for the tournament's winner to emerge, Superbon decided to let Grigorian have a shot at the world title anyway. The match should highlight how much both men have improved since they last saw each other.

The next challenger for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title will be known at ONE X

At ONE: Only the Brave, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Chingiz Allazov secured their spots for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final, which was announced to take place at ONE X.

Allazov produced a first-round knockout against Jo Nattawut in the event’s co-main event. Sitthichai outlasted longtime rival Davit Kiria in the night’s final match to complete the cast for the tournament final.

The winner of their tournament final match will be crowned as the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix World Champion and earn the right to challenge for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship down the line.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim