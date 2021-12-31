Superbon and Janet Todd named ONE Super Series ‘Strikers of the Year’

ONE Super Series is the all-striking division of ONE Championship, where the best strikers in the world compete against each other in disciplines such as kickboxing, Muay Thai and the like.

For the year 2021, it recognized ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd as the 2021 Male and Female ONE Super Series 'Strikers of the Year', respectively.

Superbon fought just once this year, but the magnitude of his win was enough to honor him with the recognition as the best in 2021. After making his promotional debut in July of 2020, Superbon’s second fight was against kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

While fans have already seen how dominant Petrosyan is, they haven’t seen much from Superbon to believe his confidence. In the second round of their five-round encounter, the Thai superstar unleashed a kick that shocked the world, instantly dropping Petrosyan like a log for a spectacular victory.

Meanwhile, Janet Todd successfully climbed up the rankings in the Muay Thai division after claiming gold for kickboxing back in 2020.

Her wins against Muay Thai world title contenders Alma Juniku and Anne Line Hogstad extended her win streak to six across both Muay Thai and kickboxing, which netted her the female version of the year-end award.

She is now positioned as the top contender for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title, giving her a legitimate chance at potentially becoming a two-sport world champion by 2022.

Superbon wins 2021 ONE Super Series 'Knockout of the Year'

The past year has seen some spectacular knockouts, but it was Superbon’s masterpiece against Giorgio Petrosyan that got the win for the 2021 Super Series 'Knockout of the Year'.

The kick itself was jaw-dropping on its own. After Petrosyan launched an offensive, Superbon found an opening just long enough to unleash the head kick that rocked the whole world and sent the Armenian-Italian straight to the canvas.

However, the circumstances surrounding the kick made it all the more important.

First, it was for the inaugural ONE featherweight world title. Next, he was an underdog fighting against a living legend in Petrosyan. Finally, it snapped Petrosyan’s seven-year win streak, which is also just the third loss in over 100 bouts in the legendary Italian-Armenian’s career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Looking back at his confident stance against Petrosyan before they even met, there was no question that Superebon knew something not a lot of people didn’t – how to put ‘The Doctor’ away.

Edited by Harvey Leonard