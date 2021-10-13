Superbon wants a mixed rules bout with Conor McGregor

ONE Championship kickboxing star Superbon says he'd like to fight Conor McGregor in a mixed rules bout.

Superbon is one of the best strikers in the world. This Friday, he'll challenge Georgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE: First Strike. His countryman Rodtang will take on Demetrious Johnson in a special mixed rules bout at ONE: X in December. The first and third rounds of the fight will be held under Muay Thai rules. The third and fourth rounds will be contested under MMA rules.

When Superbon was asked if he'd be keen on a similar bout, he said:

"Well it's quite a new thing for me because I've never seen this kind of mixed rules fight before. Rodtang is very good in Muay Thai while DJ is great in MMA so they've got the things that they need to do. If I have a chance i'd be interested too. I don't know when, but i'd love to do that. I haven't tried MMA yet - but if you asked me [who I'd like to fight], I'd say Conor McGregor, because I think I could beat him down!"

The prospect of Superbon fighting McGregor seems very slim, but then again - who would have predicted a few years ago that DJ would fight Rodtang under mixed rules?

Superbon wants to be a legend like Buakaw

Superbon spent years training with Buakaw at the Banchamek gym

By bringing together the best kickboxers on the planet, ONE Championship has drawn comparisons with the K-1 World MAX tournaments of the mid-'00s.

Those tournaments helped Superbon's former teammate, Buakaw, become an icon of the sport. If Superbon can beat Petrosyan and become world champion, he'll certainly cement his status among the greats of the sport.

"I don't want to compare myself to Buakaw," said Superbon. "Because we did train together and I feel like he is my brother, my teacher, my everything. I just want to do better everyday. The time I spent with him previously - I learned a lot of his techniques so I can adapt myself. What I want to be is a legend like him. Let's say it like that."

Superbon has certainly achieved a big reputation in his own right. He is a multiple-time world champion with over 100 victories to his name.

He also holds two wins over fellow Thai kickboxing icon Sitthichai. After beating his countryman on his ONE Championship debut via unanimous decision, Superbon earned the #2 ranking in the stacked featherweight division.

If he beats Petrosyan, it will arguably be the biggest achievement of his career.

