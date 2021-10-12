Petrosyan shrugs off Superbon's trash talk ahead of ONE: First Strike

ONE Championship will be holding another blockbuster kickboxing event this coming October 15 at the Singapore Stadium. The main event between Superbon Banchamek and Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural featherweight championship continues to heat up.

Giorgio Petrosyan has heard Superbon's trash talk and chooses to shrug it off.

The Thai fighter said that Petrosyan has a major weakness with his knees and it will work in his favor leading to the super fight. Petrosyan predictably disagrees.

"Honestly, I don’t really care about what Superbon says. A kickboxing match is not all about knees. There are a lot of things that you can do inside the ring. I honestly don’t focus too much on his words. My career speaks for me. We will see on the ring who is saying the truth," said Petrosyan at a press conference.

Petrosyan is hailed as the Michael Jordan of kickboxing. The 35-year-old fighter has only been beaten twice in 110 professional fights and has competed in five different weight classes. 41 of his victories came from knockouts.

Despite the trash talk, Petrosyan respects Superbon's skills and has kept an eye on his opponent.

"I know him pretty well. It’s like come a long time. I’ve seen all of his matches and I’ve seen his last match in ONE Championship against Sittichai (Anulak Jansuk)," Petrosyan said. "Of course, he is a super athlete, very skilled, great technique. His kicks are very super good with reflex but I saw a few holes in his game that I think I will work on inside the ring. We will see on match day."

Meanwhile, Superbon will head into this fight with a vast 145-26 professional fighting record. He was trained by another legendary Thai fighter and stablemate in Buakaw Banchamek.

Still undefeated in ONE Championship

Giorgio Petrosyan dominates Davit Kiria to earn the unanimous decision victory

Petrosyan most recently fought in the ONE Championship in February. He went up against Davit Kiria and broke his opponent's four-fight winning stream with a unanimous decision victory.

Petrosyan is highly accomplished in ONE Championship. He was the promotion's 2019 kickboxing Grand Prix champion. He also took victory against Samy Sana just two months after winning the Grand Prix event.

