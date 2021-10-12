ONE Championship: Superbon sees holes in Giorgio Petrosyan's impenetrable armor

Giorgio Petrosyan headlines ONE: First Strike as he goes up against Superbon Banchamek in a kickboxing super fight this October 15 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Known as one of the best kickboxers to walk on the planet, Petrosyan is seen as one of the toughest fighters to beat in the ONE circle. However, Superbon is unfazed by Petrosyan's past achievements and sees weaknesses in his opponent's style.

"I am quite confident that I can win this fight. For example, I studied his previous fight. I can say that I have a lot of game plans to win in this fight. I see a lot of weaknesses that nobody sees," said Superbon at a press conference. "I feel that Petrosyan continues the same game that he did since 2013 until now. I have more speed and a better game plan that make me so confident to win over him in this fight."

The Thai fighter boasts a vast kickboxing experience with 145 professional bouts. He owns 26 victories via knockout and has only lost 23% of his fights. The contest against Petrosyan will be his second under the ONE Championship umbrella.

Superbon is confident that he will prevail against Petrosyan. He believes that Saenchai (Suphachahi Saenpong) was his best challenge in the ring and that Petrosyan is going to be an easier fight.

"For me, I don’t think Petrosyan is quite different from the other fighters that I competed with in the past. For example, comparing to Sittichai, I think it’s quite similar. I feel like he’s general. I am more than 100 percent confident that I’m going to win."

Narrow win against Sittiichai in ONE: No Surrender

Superbon prevails over Sittchai Sitsongpeenong in their trilogy battle during ONE Championship: No Surrender

The last time that Superbon stepped inside the ring was against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong back in August 2020. The fight ended in the hands of the judges' scorecards favoring Superbon, but it was seen as a very close call.

Superbon took the bragging rights in the trilogy after winning the last two bouts.

