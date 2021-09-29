Watch: ONE Championship drops epic trailer for all-kickboxing event 'First Strike' 

ONE Championship recently dropped the first trailer for their upcoming ONE: First Strike event -- the first all-kickboxing main card held by the promotion -- and the hype is almost palpable.

The event will take place on October 15, featuring an incredible high-stakes headliner between kickboxing legend and current ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix champion Giorgio ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan and Superbon Banchamek. The inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship is on the line.

In the pantheon of elite strikers, Petrosyan is a cut above the rest. Referred to as the ‘Michael Jordan of kickboxing’ by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the Armenian-Italian’s professional record almost looks like a typo at 104-2-2.

His opponent Superbon isn’t too far off either. With a professional record of 111-34, the Thai striker’s experience matches up with anyone, making for the highest of high-level striking battles with Petrosyan.

As ONE commentator Michael Schiavello can be heard saying at the end of the trailer, the fight will be “pure theater.”

The flashing ambiance of the trailer also revealed the likes of Marat Grigorian, the third-ranked featherweight contender. He will compete in the quarterfinal of the highly-anticipated ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix on October 15.

It will be a tough challenge for Grigorian as he will face a Dutch kickboxing legend in Andy Souwer. The 38-year-old boasts a record of 180-20-1, having taken part in over 200 kickboxing bouts, a journey that started back in 1996.

ONE: First Strike features the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix

In another quarterfinal bracket, ONE’s latest hype trailer also previewed a top contenders bout between fourth-ranked Sitthichai and fifth-ranked Tayfun Ozcan. The latter has twice been scheduled to make his debut with ONE Championship, only to see both bouts fall through due to suffering injuries in training. Now, he will finally meet his previously scheduled opponent Sitthichai, a Thai wrecking machine from the world famous Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp.

The 30-year-old Sitthichai was born in Buriram, Thailand, a fitting birthplace when considering the city is partially placed on a dormant volcano, akin to the fiery speed possessed by their native son.

Ozcan, meanwhile, hails from the other kickboxing hotbed: The Netherlands. Known for their offense-heavy style, Dutch kickboxers have made a name for themselves in the striking realm, boasting Ozcan as one of the nation’s athletic gems.

As the video preview comes to a close, Schiavello can again be heard, this time posing a question to the ONE Championship fans: “Are you ready for kickboxing royalty?”

The statement—while fitting—should not be understated.

Petrosyan versus Superbon is truly a treat for fans of striking. Two men who have run the gauntlet in kickboxing, meeting at the top of the mountain amid the crescendo of their respective careers.

Expect nothing less than the most technical, high-level striking match between two men who have far and away surpassed the rest of their contemporaries.

Edited by Prem Deshpande