"Sitthichai is better than Superbon"- Chingiz Allazov on his ONE kickboxing grand prix finals win

Chingiz Allazov won the ONE Championship featherweight Grand Prix championship title in 2022 at the ONE X event. In the final match, he faced the most challenging test of his career against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Belarusian-born Allazov is extremely proud of his victory over GLORY Kickboxing champion Sitthichai. He said that the fight was the best victory of his career. He said in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"This fight with Sitthichai is my career fight. Sitthichai several times won in [the] GLORY [Kickboxing] promotion... He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in kickboxing. He fought and [defeated] Marat Grigorian, he's beaten Superbon, and others, many fighters."

Interestingly, Allazov said that this victory over Sittichai was a better victory than a win over the current champion Superbon Singha Mawynn:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon. You know why? He is a stability fighter. He has individual style, he has a good safe distance in the fight... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight."

Allazov will face former training partner and reigning champion Superbon in his next fight.

Chingiz Allazov vs Superbon

In the eyes of Chingiz Allazov, he's already passed the biggest test which was Sittichai. His next bout will be against the defending ONE Kickboxing Champion Superbon.

Allazov explained in the interview that he is now fully focused on Superbon as his next fight:

"I won this tournament, this was a big job... But I focus now on Superbon... Me and my team said maybe that me Superbon [is an] easier fight. The fight with Sitthichai is more hard than Superbon. We said this."

At the Grand Prix, Allazov had a series of very impressive fights. First, he knocked out Samy Sana just 30 seconds into their fight. Next, he defeated Thai-born fighter Smokin' Jo Nattawut via a first-round knockout. In the finals, he faced his toughest test, Sittichai, which he won via decision.

In an interview earlier this year with Sportskeeda, Superbon spoke about his next opponent, Allazov. He said that he is looking forward to the fight and that it should be a fun one.

Now later this year, former training partners Allazov and Superbon will have to face off for the undisputed title.

