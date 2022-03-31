Tang Kai and Chingiz Allazov make huge jumps in latest ONE Championship rankings

The historic ONE X card produced results that had a huge impact on ONE Championship’s updated rankings.

Featherweight contender Tang Kai and featherweight kickboxing’s Chingiz Allazov made the biggest leaps following their impressive wins at the 10-year anniversary blockbuster event of the promotion, jumping three spots from the previous rankings.

Tang defeated Kim Jae Woong with a devastating knockout that shot him to the No.1 spot in the featherweight division. Meanwhile, Allazov claimed the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship over Sitthichai to become the No.1-ranked fighter in his division.

Other fighters who moved up the ONE Championship rankings include South Korean atomweight Ham Seo Hee, Filipino strawweight Jeremy Miado, atomweights Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia and Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine, and former ONE flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan.

Ham closed her chapter against Denice Zamboanga with a convincing win in their ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship quarterfinals rematch. She moved up one spot to No.2 which Zamboanga previously occupied. Meanwhile, Miado’s win against former No.5-ranked Lito Adiwang helped him break into the top five of the division.

The previously unranked Radzuan broke into the top five by handing Japan’s Itsuki Hirata her first loss. The inactive Rassohyna claimed the No.4-spot previously occupied by Ritu Phogat, which may be an indirect effect of Stamp’s incredible performance against Angela Lee at ONE X.

Stamp beat Rassohyna via split decision in her last outing. Later, the hard-hitting Thai forced Phogat to tap out in the Indian wrestling star’s most recent outing.

Akhmetov, despite being inactive, also went one spot up after Yuya Wakamatsu fell to Adriano Moraes in their matchup at ONE X.

ONE Championship’s updated rankings shake the world title pictures

The latest update to the ONE Championship rankings could offer a preview of upcoming world title contenders in their respective divisions.

Tang Kai’s incredible win helped him leapfrog not only his nemesis, Kim Jae Woong, but also two ranked fighters in Martin Nguyen and Garry Tonon. As it stands now, he should be next in line to challenge Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title.

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee was also watching the action at ONE X and believes that Ham Seo Hee’s win makes her deserving of a shot at her world title.

Meanwhile, Chingiz Allazov’s ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship win comes with a shot at Superbon’s world title.

Demetrious Johnson remains the No.1-ranked fighter behind ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, but Kairat Akhmetov’s four-bout win streak has put him in a position to challenge either one’s position in his next outing.

