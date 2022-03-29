"She’s deserving of the next title shot" - Angela Lee on Ham Seo Hee following their ONE X wins

Angela Lee is ready to defend her ONE women’s atomweight world title for the sixth time following her stellar title victory over Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X.

Among the challengers, Lee is open to defending her strap against veteran Ham Seo Hee after the South Korean veteran emerged victorious at ONE X. Ham beat former top contender Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision at ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium this past weekend.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Lee said that she got anxious while watching Ham’s fight against Zamboanga. She feared that the match would get marred by controversy just like the first one between the two atomweight contenders.

Angela Lee said:

“I was worried after the first round, because I was like, oh, no, it's going to go through that again, a third one. But I'm glad that she's able to get the win over Denice. She fought hard and yeah, I think she's deserving of the next title shot.”

Zamboanga and Ham fought to a controversial split decision in their first meeting and things looked to be pointing towards another disputed finish after the first round. The two fighters butted heads early in the opening frame and Ham had to use up nearly five minutes of the allowed recovery time.

Things eventually went smoothly for Ham, with the former Rizin and ROAD FC champion dominating Zamboanga with her wrestling.

Angela Lee remains the atomweight queen

Angela Lee made sure that she was befitting of her ‘Unstoppable’ nickname as much as possible in her victory over Stamp Fairtex in the headlining clash of ONE X.

Stamp showed why she is a former two-sport champion in ONE Championship with a brilliant striking display that had Lee in trouble in the first round. A devastating liver shot looked like the beginning of the end for Lee, bringing shades of her loss to Xiong Jing Nan in 2019.

On the damaging strike, Lee said:

“When the body shot sunk in, I felt it, but I knew that I had to make a recovery. There was no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t gonna let that stop me from moving forward.”

However, Lee found a way to recover and survive the round. In the second, she found a way to take Stamp’s back and slapped in a rear-naked choke to force the Thai megastar to tap with just 10 seconds left in the stanza.

Angela Lee's fight against Stamp was also her first appearance in the circle since prior to 2020. She sat out the past two years after falling pregnant with daughter Ava Marie.

Ring rust, however, was almost non-existent for Lee. She offered:

“Just remembering what it's like to be in that cage again, and performing at the highest level, I just want to go out there and show the world what I can do. Some days are good days and some days are not so good days, but today was a good day.”

It now appears fans can look forward to her next defense soon, which in all likelihood will come against Ham.

Edited by Harvey Leonard