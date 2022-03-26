Ham Seo Hee caps off feud with Denice Zamboanga with dominant UD win at ONE X

Ham Seo Hee ended her feud with Denice Zamboanga by recording a dominant unanimous decision at ONE X, ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show, on Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After the controversy surrounding their first clash, the South Korean veteran made sure not to leave any doubts about her win this time. She completely dominated Zamboanga in their atomweight bout.

After walking to the ramp with an absolute mean streak, Ham poured it all in the cage and went strike-for-strike with the eager Zamboanga.

Both fighters seemed keen to trade blows and it was evident in their faces. Ham was nursing a small cut near her right eye, while Zamboanga had developed a hematoma under her own right eye.

It was in the second that Ham ultimately imposed her grappling, taking down Zamboanga midway through the round and holding top position the rest of the way. From there, Ham dug deep into Zamboanga, taking whatever energy the Filipino had heading into the third.

Zamboanga tried to dictate the pace in the third, but it was still Ham who took the upper hand when she connected with a vicious spinning back elbow. Despite success on the feet, Ham took the fight back to the ground.

The third round followed a similar pattern to the second, with Ham controlling the match and stopping whatever effort Zamboanga had left.

Ham Seo Hee wants that title

Ham and Zamboanga’s first fight in September 2021 ended in a controversial split decision win for ‘Hamzzang’. Many fans and pundits believed that the ‘Lycan Queen’ did more than enough to take the victory.

Those criticisms stuck with Ham. However, she knows she’s proved to be the rightful winner and is now eyeing the ONE women’s atomweight world title.

In her post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Ham Seo Hee said:

“I believe I beat the official number one contender, which is Denice, so I believe the next would be the winner between Angela [Lee] and Stamp [Fairtex] later."

It stands to reason that Ham will have a close eye on the ONE X headliner between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex, which goes down later today.

