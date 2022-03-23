"This is the most unique, weird, interesting world championship card ever" - ONE Championship's Chatri Sityodtong explains why ONE X will be a night to remember

ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary showpiece, ONE X, can be described in one word – amazing. But, in truth, that adjective alone doesn't come close to adequately highlighting just how action-packed the event is going to be this Saturday, March 26.

The historic three-part card is guaranteed to have fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish and features a plethora of world champions from kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and BJJ.

In a recent interview with The Underground’s John Morgan, ONE Championship's Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong summarized the promotion’s greatest-ever spectacle as an event that will be a hot topic of discussion for many years to come.

Sityodtong said:

“This is the most unique, weird, interesting world championship card ever done in history by any major global organization. And this is one of those events, five years, ten years, twenty years from now, people will be talking about it, especially people who are in the stadium, and people who are watching the live broadcast with friends in their living rooms or bars around the world.”

The lifelong martial artist, with over 35 years of experience in Muay Thai and a BJJ brown belt, went on to comment on how ONE X will be somewhat of a paradise for combat sports fans.

“It’s one of those mega-events that’s so spectacular. Think about five world title fights, one world Grand Prix fight, one special rules fight, and literally the best of the best of mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. All in one night, all in one day rather. If you love martial arts, this is like martial arts heaven.”

All you need to know about ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show

ONE Championship’s stacked ONE X card kicks off at 1PM SGT on Saturday, March 26. Headlining the first card, ONE X: Part I, will be the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final between Sitthichai and Chingiz Allazov.

Two ONE Super Series world titles will be on the line in ONE X: Part II, which is slated to start at 5PM SGT. Nong-O puts his Muay-Thai bantamweight strap on the line against Felipe Lobo, while Capitan defends his bantamweight kickboxing throne against Hiroki Akimoto.

The third and final part of the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece – dubbed ONE X: Grand Finale – will start at 8PM SGT. Angela Lee’s atomweight world title defense versus Stamp Fairtex will top the stacked card.

In the co-main event, fans will witness the special rules super-fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The pair’s highly anticipated MMA and Muay Thai hybrid battle takes place just after Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu meet for their flyweight world title bout.

