ONE Championship unveils three-part card for ONE X, promotion's 10-year anniversary showpiece on March 26

ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary event, ONE X, has confirmed 19 exciting matchups so far, which have been broken down into three segments. The promotion uploaded a poster of the fight cards on its social media channels and broke the news during the live broadcast of ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11.

Headlining Part I of ONE X is none other than the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final between Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Allazov punched his ticket into the final of the promotion’s second featherweight kickboxing GP with a smashing left hook against Jo Nattawut. Meanwhile, his dance partner in the final took out a valiant Davit Kiria to move one step closer toward the prestigious silver belt on offer.

In the co-main event of Part I, ONE Championship's two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder locks horns with Andre Galvao in a middleweight submission grappling contest. No man has found an answer to the Dutchman's grappling wizardry in MMA. However, it will certainly be tested to the full extent against the multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion.

Six more bouts complete the first card, slated to go live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 1 PM SGT on Saturday, March 26.

ONE Championship's ONE X Part II

Two world titles will be on the line at ONE X Part II. In the headlining bout, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line versus Felipe Lobo. The Thai is riding a seven-fight win streak while the Brazilian striker earned his crack at the division strap on the back of two stellar displays in the Circle.

Before the two striking specialists go toe-to-toe, ONE Championship's bantamweight kickboxing world champion Capitan Petchyindee enters his second title defense against Evolve MMA’s Hiroki Akimoto. Part II is scheduled to start at 5 PM SGT and consists of a total of five battles.

One Championship's ONE X Grand Finale

The final part of ONE Championship’s 10-year extravaganza, dubbed the Grand Finale, is the most stacked of the trio.

Angela Lee marks her return to the global stage as she puts her ONE women's atomweight world title on the line against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex. Both women are on a mission – Lee is eager to maintain her perfect record in the 52.2 kg division and defend her atomweight strap, while the Thai striker aims to pick up her third world title in a third martial arts discipline.

Occupying the co-main event slot is the highly anticipated special rules superfight between flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and MMA great Demetrious Johnson. Their four-round flyweight battle will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA rounds.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong is confident this fight ends within the distance, but just in case they both survive to the final bell, the match will be declared a draw.

In addition, two more golden straps are up for grabs at ONE X. Adriano Moraes puts his flyweight crown on the line against Yuya Wakamatsu, and Superbon defends his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against top-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

The final part of ONE X will be broadcast live from Singapore at 8 PM SGT. Stay tuned for more breaking news on ONE Championship's most stacked card in history.

