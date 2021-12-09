“I’m looking to prove them wrong” - Angela Lee answers doubters who think being a mom has made her a weaker fighter

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee hasn’t seen action in the Circle since her October 2019 victory over China’s Xiong Jing Nan to retain her title. Of course, becoming a first-time mother over the past year has had a lot to do with that.

The pregnancy, which Angela Lee announced in late 2020, obviously kept the reigning ONE Championship atomweight titleholder sidelined for a minimum of nine months, not including the months postpartum.

The time away has been a blessing in the form of a welcome respite from the stress of being a world champion mixed martial artist. But it's also been a curse, providing a cause for detractors to hound her about vacating a belt that she feels belongs to her and no one else.

Now, in the thick of training camp, preparing for her comeback against ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex, the 25-year-old Singaporean-American superstar appears to have a huge chip on her shoulder.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Angela Lee discussed her upcoming bout with Stamp and proving her doubters wrong.

“Everyone’s looking to see how I’m going to be – how I’m going to look in the fight because of the time off. People are saying that pregnancy has changed me and being a mom has made me a weaker fighter, but I’m looking to prove them wrong. So, I think that we both have a lot to prove going into this fight.

“I think we both have a lot of pressure going into this fight. With Stamp, definitely, I have been seeing the news and seeing how she’s gunning for that third world title. But for me, there’s a lot of pressure as well. And for me, I’m going to be looking to retain my title for the fifth time – and doing it in a very successful way.”

Angela Lee is oozing confidence ahead of impending comeback

An Angela Lee who has something to prove, is the most dangerous kind. ‘Unstoppable’ wants nothing more than to return to the Circle better than ever. However, there are very real challenges that stand in her way.

Physical and mental obstacles will make it difficult for Angela Lee to return to her previous form, which is necessary against such a dangerous opponent in Stamp Fairtex. But true champions rise to the occasion and Angela Lee knows what it takes to win.

One thing that’s never left her, however, is her confidence. Angela Lee’s self-belief is as strong as ever.

“Stamp, she’s been world champion. She’s the Grand Prix Champion right now. She’s a former [ONE atomweight] Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. She knows what it takes to be at the highest level competing. But that’s in her world and she’s going to be entering my world now.

“Me and my team have been working hard to game plan and you’re going to see me execute that when we meet in the Circle.”

