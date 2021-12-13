Reinier de Ridder issues a challenge spree, calls out heavyweights Arjan Bhullar and Alain Ngalani

Reinier de Ridder is looking for a fight.

The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion was active on Instagram over the weekend, issuing multiple challenges. He even dissed a couple of heavyweights.

‘The Dutch Knight’ expressed disappointment in not being able to defend his world titles recently. He turned his attention to challenging grappling legend Buchecha to a heavyweight match. However, he couldn’t resist taking a shot at ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar in the process.

The caption read:

“Since I can’t get a middleweight or LHW fight, let’s try #heavyweight. @theonearjansinghbhullar is running so how about @marcusbuchecha ? What do you think 🤔😅. Let’s find out who is the best jiujiteiro in @onechampionship #🇧🇷"

Bhullar is fielding heavy criticism aimed at him by would-be opponents. Just last month, Anatoly Malykhin also poked fun at ‘Singh’ for supposedly “avoiding” him. Reinier de Ridder’s post is the latest to call out the Indian world champion. Bhullar has yet to respond.

Reinier de Ridder wasn’t done with the heavyweights though. In a separate post, he challenged ‘The Panther’ Alain Ngalani to a Muay Thai bout, only because an MMA match “would be way too easy” for him.

He took the jab in the caption, saying:

“de Ridder vs @alain.ngalani in Muay Thai. In MMA this would be way to easy but maybe you can last a round in Muay Thai. What do you think? @onechampionship #champchampneedsachallenge #mma”

Reinier de Ridder gives new meaning to “special rules”

Reinier de Ridder proposed multiple ideas in his IG posting spree, with none more unique than the last one. He poked some fun and proposed the idea of fighting MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon at the same time in a “special rules fight.”

In the caption, he says:

“de Ridder vs @rodtang_jimungnon and @mighty at the same time how bout that @onechampionship ? That’s a real special rules fight 😱👊.

"That was the last one I promise 😉🙈 #mma #one #fighter”

While it seems unlikely to happen, we can’t count out the innovative approach of ONE Championship. After all, it’s the same promotion that will pit Johnson and Rodtang in a four-round special rules super fight. The match will alternate between MMA and Muay Thai rule sets and is scheduled to happen at ONE X, the promotion’s 10th anniversary event, in early 2022.

If no one man can stop Reinier de Ridder, why not have these two team up to give it a try?

