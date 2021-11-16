Anatoly Malykhin mocks Arjan Bhullar on Instagram for 'chickening out' of world title fight

Undefeated Russian heavyweight sensation Anatoly Malykhin is quickly losing patience with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

Anatoly Malykhin won a heavyweight world title eliminator last September which officially put the Russian next in line to challenge the champion. He was supposed to meet Bhullar in the Circle before the end of the year, and ONE has been trying to put the fight together. However, the fight hasn’t come to fruition.

Furthermore, the fight was noticeably absent from the ONE: Winter Warriors card slated for December 3rd, which the promotion recently confirmed.

Turning to Instagram to air out his frustrations, Anatoly Malykhin played in a recent comedic skit with his wife. Throwing shade Bhullar’s way and accusing the Indian MMA world champion for avoiding him.

Anatoly Malykhin frequently posts interesting content on his Instagram, and this latest one was an absolute cracker.

There has been no official news on when these two colossal figures are set to clash, but Anatoly Malykhin clearly feels he is ready. He believes that the holdup is on Bhullar’s end.

In the 34-second video, Anatoly Malykhin’s wife, Anita, screams to her husband, notifying him that Bhullar does not want to sign the fight contract. Anatoly Malykhin reacts in anger, slamming the table with his truck-like fist, before saying “I know where to find him.”

Anatoly Malykhin then heads out to an empty yard and decides to chase a flock of chickens, intimating how Bhullar is supposedly 'chickening out' of a fight with the Thailand-based Russian.

Bhullar has yet to respond to Anatoly Malykhin’s latest insult. However, fans can expect them to go to war on social media as soon as the fight gets made.

Is Anatoly Malykhin a future ONE world champion?

Anatoly Malykhin has earned two first-round knockout wins under the ONE Championship banner. He has never been beaten in his professional career. His latest victory over Iranian wrestler Amir Aliakbari earned him a shot against Bhullar, and now he has ONE gold in his sights.

The Russian fighter’s exemplary performances in the Circle are proof that he indeed has what it takes to steal Bhullar’s thunder.

Bhullar, meanwhile, captured the ONE heavyweight world title with a resounding stoppage win over former champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera earlier this year. He has yet to make his first defense of the title.

However, India’s first-ever MMA world champion is riding a huge wave of momentum. He has been hard at work, preparing for his return and his next opponent, Anatoly Malykhin, more than checks all the necessary boxes to fill that unoccupied spot.

Edited by Josh Evanoff