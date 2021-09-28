Anatoly Malykhin ecstatic with KO win over Amir Aliakbari, compared to a ‘white Mike Tyson’ by coach

Undefeated Russian heavyweight Anatoly Malykhin scored perhaps the most significant victory of his career last Friday night. Malykhin appeared in his second fight for ONE Championship on the main card of ONE: Revolution on September 24.

Anatoly Malykhin knocked out controversial Iranian heavyweight Amir Aliakbari in the first round of a scheduled three-round heavyweight mixed martial arts contest. Malykhin was aggressive and accurate, pummeling Amir Aliakbari with a plethora of bombs from both hands until his opponent was separated from his senses.

The official finish was recorded at 2:57 of the very first round. It was the sixth knockout of Anatoly Malykhin’s career, and the 33-year-old has shown some incredible power with two first-round finishes in his ONE stint so far.

When asked where the confidence in his power is coming from, Anatoly Malykhin gave credit to his striking coach at Tiger Muay Thai. Malykhin trains at the famed gym in Phuket, Thailand.

“Johnny [Hutchinson], my boxing coach, he motivates me so much. He always says that, ‘You are a white Tyson, you will knock out people easily.’ That kind of gives me confidence in that sense.”

Anatoly Malykhin is next in line for a shot at heavyweight world title

Now one of the most exciting heavyweights in ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin is excited for his next conquest, a shot at the promotion’s heavyweight throne.

“I think after my first fight, the heavyweight division already got the message that I am a good contender. If ONE Championship gives me a title shot, I’ll be very much grateful to accept and fight that, and bring the belt to my country and to another country, Thailand, to Tiger Muay Thai.”

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong later announced that Anatoly Malykhin is confirmed to be next in line for a title shot. Sityodtong stated that Malykhin will challenge ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Singh Bhullar, adding that he was extremely impressed with the Russian.

Anatoly Malykhin is grateful for his position and says he has the tools and the style to become the new king of the heavyweights. He believes he is faster and stronger than Arjan Bhullar, who dethroned Brandon Vera to become the king of the heavyweights.

