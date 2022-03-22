“There's so much pressure on my shoulders” – Angela Lee feels like she has something to prove at ONE X

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee views Stamp Fairtex as potentially her toughest career test. However, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion is confident that she can outclass the former two-sport world champion en route to a sixth atomweight world title defense.

The United MMA and Evolve MMA athlete has overcome a plethora of challenges during this fight preparation. That has upped her determination to defeat the kickboxing and Muay Thai specialist at ONE X: Grand Finale on Saturday, March 26.

Among the issues the longtime atomweight queen has had to face are pre-fight nerves. In an exclusive interview with ONE recently, she detailed why it was something that was very much present throughout her camp.

Angela Lee shared:

“There's so much pressure on my shoulders coming into this fight as it is – for me being away from the cage for about more than two years."

Besides focusing on honing her craft after a lengthy break to start a family with her husband, Bruno Pucci, the atomweight queen cited the headline spot at a significant event like ONE X, ONE’s 10-year anniversary event, as something that has made the preparation a little bit tougher.

She added:

“It’s a massive event. But, you know, part of myself is telling myself that I shouldn't be focusing so much on that [headlining ONE X].”

A detailed look at Angela Lee’s last outing on the global stage

Thankfully for 'Unstoppable', she doesn't have to dig too deep to find something to build her confidence back and shake off her pre-fight jitters.

In her last appearance on the global stage, the 25-year-old defended her belt against fellow MMA superstar Xiong Jing Nan.

The atomweight queen went down to 'The Panda' when the pair first met, but she looked primed and ready to even the scores in the main event of ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

'Unstoppable' had an answer to everything Xiong threw at her. Despite the Chinese star's best efforts to take home the win, the champion dealt with Xiong’s striking and took the contest to the canvas to lock in a rear-naked choke win at 4:48 of the fifth stanza.

If that performance is anything to go by, fans can expect Angela Lee to secure another career-defining night at ONE X this Saturday inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

