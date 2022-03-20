“I think we have far more interesting storylines” - Chatri Sityodtong says ONE is better than UFC in terms of storytelling

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong can’t wait for Saturday when his Singapore-based martial arts promotion celebrates its milestone 10th-anniversary show.

Called ‘ONE X,’ this event is the culmination of over a decade of world-class martial arts action. Chatri takes great pride in delivering fans a unique martial arts experience and sharing with the world the incredible stories of hardship and triumph of its athletes.

Superior storytelling, according to Chatri, is what sets ONE apart from other martial arts organizations like the UFC.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA’s Andrew Whitelaw, Chatri Sityodtong talked about the prestige of ONE X and what fans can look forward to. The ONE chairman said:

“You know, I think that’s what makes ONE such a unique and differentiated product and fan experience, it’s that we do have world champions across all the different major martial arts. But the fact that there are storylines, like a Stamp Fairtex, who’s trying to become the only person in the history of martial arts to be a three-sport world champion. At the same time, how do you get the greatest of all time from two different sports, in the prime of their lives, to compete against each other under different rulesets.”

ONE X matchups include a ONE women’s atomweight world title bout between long-running champion Angela Lee and No. 1 contender Stamp Fairtex, as well as a special rules super-fight between MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai phenom Rodtang.

There are other exciting bouts at ONE X, encompassing Muay Thai, kickboxing, and even submission grappling. But Chatri Sityodtong says it’s not just the fights but also the stories they tell. He stated:

“That’s why I do like this kind of hybrid rules that we have. It makes for many intriguing storylines that we’ve been doing that no other global combat organization can do. Obviously the UFC is our biggest competitor. They are the world’s MMA organization. We’re the world’s largest martial arts organization. But I think we have far more interesting storylines, if you look going forward, what we can do with our platform and our athletes.”

Chatri Sityodtong has pulled out all the stops for ONE X

ONE X, ONE Championship’s historic 10th-anniversary show goes down this Saturday, March 26, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Chatri Sityodong and his team have outdone themselves by putting this event together. The massive super-card features 20 fights, split up into three blockbuster events.

The showcase starts with ONE X: Part I, headlined by the ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix championship final between No. 4-ranked Chingiz Allazov and No. 3-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. In the co-main event, two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder squares off with BJJ legend Andrew Galvao in a middleweight submission grappling match.

ONE X: Part II is headlined by a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship bout between incumbent champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Brazil’s Felipe Lobo. The co-main event is a ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship between reigning champion Capitan Petchyindee and second-ranked Hiroki Akimoto.

And then finally, at ONE X: Grand Finale, reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee returns from maternity leave to defend her belt against Stamp Fairtex. Meanwhile, Demetrious Johnson takes on Rodtang in a hybrid rules matchup.

Needless to say, it’s going to be one hell of an evening.

