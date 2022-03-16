“It’s basically like Batman fighting Superman” – Demetrious Johnson talks about Rodtang fight at ONE X

Demetrious Johnson will take all the necessary precautions to ensure he doesn’t overcommit himself to a striking war with Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE’s 10-year anniversary spectacle, ONE X.

The pair’s four-round flyweight special rules contest will feature as the co-main event of ONE X: Grand Finale, which goes live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Though he fancies touching up the Muay Thai fighter with an array of tactics in the even-numbered MMA frames, ‘Mighty Mouse’ understands that he'll first have to get past some rather unfamiliar territory in the first round.

In an exclusive interview with ONE, 'Mighty Mouse' described his fight against the Thai striking phenom as a battle between two of DC Comics' most popular superheroes.

Johnson said:

“When I sit down and think about this fight, for the first and third round, it’s basically like Batman fighting Superman, and he (Batman) knows he has a kryptonite ring. In the second and fourth rounds, he gets to use it, but he’s only got three minutes,”

In other words, the ONE flyweight MMA star expects Rodtang to fire away as soon as the match gets underway but sees the Thai superstar facing some hurdles with his Muay Thai-heavy gameplan in the MMA rounds.

Demetrious Johnson plans to outsmart Rodtang whenever possible, focused on putting on a show at ONE X

'Mighty Mouse' isn't too concerned with racking up a win or stumbling to another loss in the Circle on March 26. Instead, the 12-time MMA world champion just wants to put on a good show.

There are a couple of scenarios which could give 'Mighty Mouse' one of the fanciest wins throughout his career, but he expects Rodtang to fight fire with fire right up to the final bell.

Johnson said:

"I've got three minutes to put this guy away. So do I think he can take a flush knee to the face? Absolutely. Do I think he can hold his breath underwater if I cut off his blood supply to his brain? Probably not. But like I said, I plan on mixing it up and just going out there and fighting."

