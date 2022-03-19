“It depends on the day” - Chatri Sityodtong has difficulty predicting who wins special rules fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang

Chatri Sityodtong’s unique special rules concept is truly one that has piqued the interest of martial arts fans from all over the world.

On Saturday, March 26, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, 12-time flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon will meet in a special rules super-fight. It’s the co-main event of ONE X, ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza.

The fight will feature alternating rulesets of Muay Thai and MMA rounds. Rounds one and three will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while rounds two and four under ONE’s global mixed martial arts rules.

Each round lasts for three minutes, and if there is no finish when time expires, the match will be declared a draw.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Chatri Sityodtong talked about going back-and-forth in his mind as to who he thinks wins this monumental showdown between two of the world’s best martial artists.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“I think DJ and Rodtang will also have a shock finish. It depends on the day, I wake up and I think sometimes that Rodtang is going to knock DJ out, because DJ has never faced a striker of this caliber ever in his career. And then I wake up the next day and just think DJ is going to absolutely steamroll him in the second round and sub Rodtang, because Rodtang has never faced a mixed martial artist of this caliber. I think that [fight] has a lot of intrigue for me.”

Chatri Sityodtong celebrates 10 years of world-class martial arts action at ONE X

ONE X is a celebration of over a decade of ONE Championship. The promotion debuted at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with its first event on September 3, 2011, called “Champion vs. Champion.”

Now, more than a decade later, ONE Championship is coming up on nearly 200 events across all of its properties. That’s a massive number just thinking about it, and it doesn’t appear that the promotion has any signs of stopping.

Of course, there’s more to come from the Asian martial arts outfit. It has recently signed a handful of big names in the martial arts industry, including Gordon Ryan, Andre Galvao, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Danielle Kelly, and David Branch, among others.

There are also promising young fighters and world champions such as Christian Lee, Dagi Arslanaliev, and Rodtang, to name a few.

