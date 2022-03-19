“It’s just never been done before” - Chatri Sityodtong talks Stamp Fairtex beating Angela Lee

To say ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is excited for ONE X, the promotion’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza and its main event showdown between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex is a massive understatement.

The head of the world’s largest martial arts organization knows he has an absolute banger on his hands, with the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion making her highly anticipated comeback against one of the biggest superstars ever to come out of Thailand.

Like everyone else, Chatri Sityodtong will be watching intently from the stands as the two women battle it out for atomweight supremacy.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sityodtong talked about the significance of the fight and what it would mean for Stamp Fairtex if she did the unthinkable and beat Lee.

“I know Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee, many people are saying that’s a fifty-fifty fight. I think this is the first time in Angela’s career that she’s a real underdog, a significant underdog. I think Stamp Fairtex has a very real chance of shocking the world and becoming a three-sport world champion - the first ever to do so, male or female. To win world titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, it’s just never been done before.”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is on the verge of making history. If she does indeed defeat Angela Lee, she will add a mixed martial arts world title to her mantle and will become the only fighter to have held titles in three different combat sports.

Chatri Sityodtong expects the very best of Angela Lee

Despite leaning towards Stamp Fairtex to score a monumental upset, Chatri Sityodtong believes Angela Lee has what it takes to make a successful comeback.

Lee has been out of commission since October of 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the globe, causing widespread panic, nationwide lockdowns, and various logistical nightmares for business operations.

By the time Lee takes a step back inside the circle, it will have been nearly 29 months since she last saw action as a professional fighter. Within this period, Lee gave birth to her daughter Ava Marie and became a first-time mom.

Many fans question Lee’s ability to return to form after already reaching the pinnacle of her career as ONE’s dominant atomweight queen for years. But Sityodtong is confident Lee has what it takes to make a meaningful return.

ONE X will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

