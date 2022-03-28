Stamp Fairtex "accepts" that she needs more MMA experience after ONE X loss to Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex could’ve had her third belt in as many sports around her waist this past weekend. However, Angela Lee made sure that the ONE women’s atomweight world title wouldn’t be changing hands at ONE X.

Lee submitted Stamp with 10 seconds left in the second round of the main event, marking the fifth successful defense for ‘Unstoppable'.

While Stamp only had to hold on for 10 more seconds, it would have been 10 seconds of pure hell. Lee knew it was the perfect time to finish off the Thai superstar as she locked in a rear-naked choke that forced the winner of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix to tap.

In an Instagram post, Stamp acknowledged that she has to get better at MMA if she ever wants to capture a third belt in ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex wrote:

“I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team and my boss. I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to my home country. I learned a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill."

Before venturing into MMA, Stamp was already a two-sport champion with ONE Championship, having captured both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

She earned the No.1 contender status for Lee’s belt when she won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, beating Indian grappler Ritu Phogat in the final.

All love between Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex, who started her professional MMA career in 2018, didn’t look too out of place against Lee, who competed in her first professional fight in 2015.

The Thai striking superstar displayed a brilliant submission defense in the early part of the second round. Stamp even had Lee on the backfoot when she clocked the champion with a vicious shot to the liver in the first frame.

Nevertheless, Lee was in her element and locked in a rear-naked choke on a sprawled Stamp in the final seconds of the second.

Stamp said that she’ll go back to training and further hone her MMA skills, while showing love to Lee, whom she admits to being her fighting inspiration.

“After I come back to the camp, I will train harder and will come back a better version. And congratulations Angela Lee, you are my idol,” wrote Stamp.

It was after the fight and in the back-tunnels of the Singapore Indoor Stadium that Lee and Stamp further showed their admiration for one another. Lee gave the challenger a present, while Stamp said hello to the champion’s baby daughter, Ava Marie.

