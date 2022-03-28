"Never thought I'd be able to fight through a liver shot" - Angela Lee discusses historic win over Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

Angela Lee made a glorious return to the circle at ONE X when she became the first mom champ in ONE Championship. She is still over the moon about the whole experience.

The win did not come easy though. In the first round, Lee took a massive left hook to the liver that sent her reeling backwards. It almost looked like a replay of Lee’s loss to Xiong Jing Nan during their ONE women’s strawweight world title bout.

However, ‘Unstoppable’ powered through the pain to survive the first round by taking Stamp’s back. Ultimately, a rear-naked choke in the second round propelled her to victory and a $50,000 performance bonus.

On Instagram, she expressed her gratitude for having the “best job in the world” and thanked everyone for their part in making her return so successful. Lee also shared that she’s still amazed that everything actually took place.

In the caption, Angela Lee said:

"Still trying to process everything that just happened... It still feels like a dream! Never thought I'd be able to fight through a liver shot but I guess overcoming adversity is my thing! I'm telling you guys, never underestimate a focused champion + a mother's love 💪🏼❤️‍🔥 #UNSTOPPABLE"

Angela Lee encourages Stamp Fairtex at the end of their match

The biggest live event in Singapore since the pandemic started was as packed as it can be. Fans were treated to a main event battle that lived up to expectations. Stamp had flashes of brilliance that almost had Lee beat and had the crowd believing she could really win it.

While Lee dominated the ground as expected, Stamp made her work for everything. The Thai megastar escaped from quite a few dangerous submission attempts, which even included Lee’s vaunted twister.

As such, Stamp won the hearts of everyone despite her loss and her effort was not lost on her idol, Lee.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion went straight to her opponent in the circle at the conclusion of their match to offer words of encouragement.

Angela Lee said:

“You’re gonna be the next champion.”

