Stamp Fairtex says Angela Lee is 'still my idol'

Stamp Fairtex has described Angela Lee as her idol for quite some time now. The former ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai champion will challenge the Hawaii-native for the women's atomweight MMA title at ONE: X on March 25th.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Stamp said:

"She is still my idol. It is my big honor to be able to fight her. So I will honor her by giving everything and giving my best skill to fight my idol."

The Rayong-born striker began training in Muay Thai when she was just five years old. Despite making her pro MMA debut in 2018, the 24-year-old has shown a massive evolution in her overall game.

The Fairtex star was voted the ONE Championship 'Fighter of the Year' award for 2021 following her remarkable title run in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Stamp racked up three straight wins in 2021, including a submission victory against Ritu Phogat in the final of the Grand Prix. In doing so, she became the first fighter to make 'The Indian Tigress' tap out in the cage.

Despite her new-found prowess on the mat, the Grand Prix winner admits she's still a 'disciple' of Angela Lee when it comes to grappling.

Stamp Fairtex believes striking is Angela Lee's weakness

Midway through the ONE Women's Atnomweight Grand Prix, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong predicted that Stamp Fairtex would be the toughest test for Angela Lee due to her elite striking.

Stamp agrees that it's a classic striker vs. grappler matchup and that the champion does have a weakness in that area. She said:

"Yes, I think there is an opportunity where the weakness lies - for the stand-up striking, I might have an edge. [It is] an advantage for me if you compare to [the striking level of] Angela. So I will have to try to stand up and fight with her."

If Stamp can get the win against Lee, she'll make history in more ways than one. 'Unstoppable' has never lost a fight at atomweight and the Fairtex star will be looking to become the first fighter to beat her in the division.

Additionally, no athlete on the roster has ever won more than two titles in ONE Championship. If Stamp beats Lee, then this will be the fourth belt she's won since debuting with the organization in kickboxing eight years ago.

