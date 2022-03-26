ONE X Results and highlights: Angela Lee retains her belt by submitting Stamp Fairtex in a 2-round thriller at ONE X

The historic ONE X card was headlined by a heart-stopping main event title bout between 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex. The dominant atomweight queen Angela Lee is undefeated in the weight class and was looking to defend her throne for a fifth straight time. Stamp Fairtex, having already won both ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing belts in the past, aimed to make history by winning the title in a third sport, i.e., MMA.

In an exciting see-saw battle in the main event of ONE X, Lee found herself hurt by a body shot but rallied back to win the fight via submission in round two. The dominant atomweight queen had a gameplan to clinch Stamp, take her down and submit her.

Stamp made a valiant effort to survive the grappling barrage of jiu jitsu blackbelt phenom Lee. In the end, however, it was the grit and ferocity of the champion that prevailed. It was a glorious comeback for Lee after being out of the game for two years and the perfect ending to one of the best fight events ever out together.

Play-by-play of Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

Round 1

Lee came out aggressively with punches, pushing Stamp back to the cage and getting in the clinch. Stamp reversed position and escaped. Lee is still aggressive, using her punches to get inside the clinch. Stamp escaped again but is still on her backpedal.

In a violent exchange, Stamp connected with a left hook to the body which hurt Lee and resulted in her moving backwards in pain as Stamp charged in guns blazing for the kill. Lee miraculously survived and got back in the clinch. Lee took Stamp down and went straight to back mount.

Lee hunted for a submission with a minute left in the round while Stamp desperately tried to survive.

Stamp takes round 1 by a small margin

Round 2

Lee returns to her gameplan again with a flurry of punches leading to a clinch. She takes Stamp down less than a minute into the round. Lee attempts an arm lock but loses top position. She then transitions to a triangle choke but Stamp narrowly escapes the submission followed by a wild scramble on the ground.

Lee gets into top position again, hunting for submissions. She once again takes Stamp's back, sets up a twister and gets it! Stamp used toughness and grit to survive and miraculously escaped a second submission attempt. Lee once again takes the back but this time, flattens Stamp out. She sinks in a choke that forced the Thai fighter to tap with mere seconds left in the round. Lee retained her belt in the main event of ONE X.

Angela Lee defeats Stamp Fairtex via rear naked choke at 4:50 of round 2 to retain the ONE atomweight championship.

