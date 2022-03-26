ONE Championship: ONE X full results and highlights

ONE X promised an unforgettable event and it delivered. The several hours of martial arts action across three amazing cards were as good as advertised.

So, without further delay, let's look at all the results and highlights from this blockbuster event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE X Grand Finale Results

Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE women’s atomweight world championship)

Angela Lee Vs. Stamp Fairtex featured a hellacious opening round, with Lee dominating the grappling exchanges before nearly being dropped by a wicked body shot courtesy of Stamp. Once the second round commenced, the champ took over, dominating from start to finish before locking in a rear-naked choke to seal the deal. The win was Lee’s first since 2019, having been sidelined due to the birth of her daughter. Lee earned an additional $50,000 bonus following the impressive victory.

Result: Angela Lee defeated Stamp Fairtex via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:50 of Round 2

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson (flyweight special-rules superfight)

The special rules super-fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon delivered in a big way. In the opening stanza, Rodtang lit up Johnson with his legendary Muay Thai striking. However, Johnson was able to survive and move on to the second round where he implemented his superior grappling arsenal, taking Rodtang’s back and securing a rear-naked choke. The fight would end with Rodtang losing via submission in what was a brief but memorable special-rules bout, the perfect lead-in to the ONE X main event.

Result: Demetrious Johnson defeated Rodtang Jitmuangnon via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 2

Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE flyweight world championship)

After a tepid start to the opening round, which saw both Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu being served a yellow card for timidity, they picked up the pace to deliver a fast-paced second round. In the third, Wakamatsu made a critical error as his takedown of Adriano Moraes ended with the Brazilian athlete sinking in a fight-finishing guillotine choke. The win was Moraes' third in a row and the second defense of his flyweight world title.

Result: Adriano Moraes defeated Yuya Wakamatsu via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:58 of Round 3

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (lightweight MMA)

Japan’s Yoshihiro Akiyama turned back the clock on Saturday night, defeating his countryman Shinya Aoki via TKO in the second round. After an ugly start which saw ‘Sexyama’ spend the majority of the opening round with Aoki on his back hunting for submissions, the 46-year-old blitzed Aoki early in the penultimate round before dropping him en route to securing the finish. The win was Akiyama’s first since 2020, elevating his professional mixed martial arts record to 16-7. Akiyama also earned a US$50,000 bonus for his efforts.

Result: Yoshihiro Akiyama defeated Shinya Aoki via technical knockout at 1:50 of Round 2

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr (lightweight Muay Thai)

Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang finally got a win on the board, beating Muay Thai icon John Wayne Parr. Unfortunately, Parr looked every bit of his 45 years in the first two rounds, until, of course, he hurt Folayang in the third and began to pour it on. Still, it was too little too late for the veteran, as Folayang bagged the unanimous decision win. An emotional farewell for Parr followed shortly after, as he officially retired from prizefighting.

Result: Eduard Folayang defeated John Wayne Parr via unanimous decision

Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian (ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship)

Superbon evened up the score with rival Marat Grigorian, beating the No.1-ranked featherweight contender via shutout unanimous decision to retain his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. Superbon was dynamic with his shot selection, attacking Grigorian with teeps, knees to the mid-section, and his vaunted left kick. Grigorian appeared one-dimensional and a step behind the entire fight.

Result: Superbon Singha Mawynn defeated Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision

ONE X Part II Results

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship)

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao made it look like a chill day at the office, after dominating and stopping challenger Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE X: Part II. Nong-O was methodical with his offense as he stalked Lobo across the circle. A vicious right uppercut from way down under connected on Lobo’s chin, instantly separating the Brazilian from his senses.

Result: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeated Felipe Lobo via KO at 2:15 of Round 3

Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship)

Capitan Petchyindee and Hiroki Akimoto went at it for five full rounds, and everyone was happy. Except, of course, Capitan, who surrendered his ONE bantamweight world title to the more-game Akimoto, who was in his grill the entire fight. The Thai fighter tried his best to hang on but received two yellow cards in the third round for excessive clinching. He was also penalized one point in the fifth round for the same offense. Akimoto capitalized and took home a unanimous decision, the gorgeous new world title belt, and a US$50,000 bonus.

Result: Hiroki Akimoto defeated Capitan Petchyindee via unanimous decision

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (atomweight MMA)

Veteran Ham Seo Hee finally put the ghosts of the first fight with Denice Zamboanga behind her, after dominating the Filipina to win by unanimous decision in their rematch. Ham planted her feet in the striking and was aggressive with her takedowns and grappling. Meanwhile, Zamboanga lacked the fire that was there in their first meeting. Earlier in the week, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the winner of this match would get the next atomweight title shot.

Result: Ham Seo Hee defeated Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (atomweight MMA)

Malaysian star Jihin Radzuan scored perhaps her biggest win yet, as she handed previously unbeaten Itsuki Hirata the first loss of her career. Radzuan was relentless with her grappling pressure, closing the gap and keeping herself glued to Hirata’s body. Hirata had nothing to offer her opponent, but surprisingly, lost only by a split decision to the ‘Shadow Cat'.

Result: Jihin Radzuan defeated Itsuki Hirata via split decision

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (featherweight MMA)

Tang Kai scored his ninth straight victory and the 12th knockout of his career after making quick work of No.1-ranked featherweight Kim Jae Woong. A left hook to the ear rang Kim’s bell hard, sending him crashing to the canvas in the first round. With his performance, Tang earned a $50,000 bonus and then proceeded to call out ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le, who was watching from the stands.

Result: Tang Kai defeated Kim Jae Woong via knockout at 2:07 of Round 1

ONE X Part I Results

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Chingiz Allazov put together a workmanlike performance, puzzling Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong early with his activity and punching. Sitthichai came alive in the second round, but Allazov was right there to meet his intensity. The third round was close, but Allazov pulled slightly ahead on the scorecards with better combinations. The win puts Allazov next in line to challenge for the featherweight kickboxing belt.

Result: Chingiz Allazov defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao (middleweight submission grappling)

Two-division world champ Reinier de Ridder and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao battled through an intense 12 minutes of submission grappling action. It was a high-level showcase of grappling skills all throughout. Many people expected Galvao to take a quick finish, but he admitted after the bout that he had problems with the Dutchman's size and length. As time expired, the match was declared a draw.

Result: Reinier de Ridder versus Andre Galvao ended in a draw

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (lightweight Muay Thai)

Sinsamut Klinmee put together a shocker, knocking out legendary Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken in a caged Muay Thai fight in 4-ounce gloves. Sinsamut was undoubtedly the much larger fighter, and he used his size advantage to great effect. A counter right hand ended matters almost instantly in the second round. Sinsamut also earned a $50,000 bonus for knocking out the legend.

Result: Sinsamut Klinmee defeated Nieky Holzken via knockout at 1:39 of Round 2

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado (strawweight MMA)

The all-Filipino showdown between Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado was as good as advertised. That was until Adiwang tweaked his knee in the second round and could not continue due to injury. Before that, Adiwang and Miado met at the center of the circle, looking to throw strikes in an offensive showcase. It was an unfortunate end to an action-packed fight, with Miado taking home an important TKO victory regardless.

Result: Jeremy Miado defeated Lito Adiwang via TKO at 2:56 of Round 2

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato (bantamweight MMA)

No.3-ranked bantamweight Stephen Loman needed all three rounds to beat tough Japanese warrior Shoko Sato. The Filipino put on a clinical striking display, throwing in a couple of huge takedowns to get the unanimous decision nod. Sato was obviously upset with the decision, but the fight was close and Loman was deserving of the win.

Result: Stephen Loman defeated Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi (featherweight MMA)

It was insane featherweight action between Amir Khan and Ryogo Takahashi across three intense rounds. The two exchanged strikes all fight long, with Takahashi connecting on multiple overhand rights that shook the cobwebs off the Singaporean. Khan came alive in the second and third, punishing Takahashi with elbows from inside the clinch. The bout was close, but Khan came away with a hard-fought victory.

Result: Amir Khan defeated Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott (heavyweight MMA)

Kang Ji Won and Paul Elliott wasted no time trading bombs. When two heavyweights go at it like that, it’s sure to be a short night. Kang proved to be the harder puncher, as he scored his sixth straight career knockout victory, turning the lights out on Elliott with a sledgehammer right hook. The knockout win earned Kang the second $50,000 bonus of the night.

Result: Kang Ji Won defeated Paul Elliott via knockout at 0:58 of Round 1

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly (atomweight submission grappling)

Danielle Kelly made an impressive ONE debut, practically dominating Mei Yamaguchi until time expired. Despite the match ending in a draw, Kelly was still able to showcase just how dangerous she is as a grappler, transitioning from submission to submission while all Yamaguchi could do was defend. Kelly’s performance earned her a $50,000 bonus.

Result: Mei Yamaguchi versus Danielle Kelly ended in a draw

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda (strawweight MMA)

Senzo Ikeda put together an incredible performance to kick off ONE X, dominating Ryuto Sawada from start to finish. Sawada tried to take the fight to the ground, but Ikeda was way too slick on the feet. A wild torrent of brutal knees ended matters abruptly in the second round. Afterward, Ikeda called out No.2-ranked strawweight Jarred Brooks.

Result: Senzo Ikeda defeated Ryuto Sawada via TKO at 3:09 of Round 2

