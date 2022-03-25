"I have a death blow which I named 'super kick'" - Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vows to use secret weapon to get him past Chingiz Allazov in Grand Prix final

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong wants to remind Chinigiz Allazov why he’s known as ‘Killer Kid’ when the pair meet at ONE X: Part I this Saturday, March 26.

The 30-year-old striker wants to deliver some surprises to his dance partner in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship final, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He promises they will be devastating:

“If possible, I will use my double flying knees that I have consistently trained for him. Also, I have a death blow which I named ‘super kick’. We’ll have to wait and see if I have a chance to use it. But I have trained it for the fight."

Sitthichai took out Allazov when they first met in Italy almost eight years ago. Back then, the Thai heavily relied on his Muay Thai prowess to overcome the Belarus-based fighter.

Though he admits that Grigorian has made tremendous improvements to his arsenal, Sitthichai believes that his rival's main pattern of fighting remains the same. It is something the ‘Killer Kid’ reckons he'll have no issues dealing with.

In a recent interview with ONE, he stated:

“In this fight, I plan to get close to him as much as possible and attack him with low kicks and kicks to the body. Chingiz doesn’t like short-range striking. He likes to keep his distance and attack from the outside. He becomes awkward when he has to fight in the clinch or when he’s being pressed. He’ll have a hard time if I can control the game.”

“I am here to be the champion” - Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong warns Chingiz Allazov

Another victory over Allazov would be the icing on the cake for the Bangkok-based fighter. However, as much joy as that may bring, the Thai understands there's still a bigger prize left for him to take in the promotion’s striking-only division.

Sitthichai has dreams of lifting the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title someday. He says that he won't stop until he reaches the pinnacle of the promotion’s most-stacked kickboxing weight category:

“I am confident that I will beat him again this fight. I will find the way to defeat him because I am here to be the champion. That’s my one and only goal. I must win."

Should he be successful at ONE X: Part I, the Thai fighter will face the winner of the Superbon-Marat Grigorian battle happening at ONE X: Grand Finale.

Be sure to catch him in action this Saturday, March 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak