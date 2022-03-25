“A stone-cold KO” – Marat Grigorian envisions another knockout of rival Superbon at ONE X

Marat Grigorian has already knocked out Superbon once, but that doesn't mean the Armenian-born striking machine is underestimating his rival ahead of their world title tussle at ONE X this Saturday, March 26.

Grigorian knows Superbon will be looking to even the scores and defend his ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing strap with everything he has. However, he says that nothing in the Thai’s arsenal will come as a surprise to him.

In a recent exclusive interview with ONE, Marat Grigorian promised to put on a show at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event:

“I’m just focusing on the fight, entertaining the people, and giving them what they really want from Marat Grigorian – a stone-cold KO... I'm coming to knock him out, and he wants to do the same, so it will be a really good fight. The fans also want to see that, so I know for sure it will be one of the best fights of the evening.”

An impressive performance from either athlete could win them a $50,000 bonus, which perhaps has added some fuel to the pair’s heated rivalry.

The challenger, however, refused to reveal how he would break through his rival’s guard to earn the championship gold. Instead, he kept his final message to Superbon short and sarcastic:

“I can’t say the game plan, but it will come with big surprises. I can do many, many things. We are just sharpening our weapons. [Superbon], don’t forget the way you were sleeping because I’m coming for that again."

Marat Grigorian believes anything could unfold in rematch at ONE X

Putting the Thai to sleep on the canvas could prove to be a difficult task. However, if there is one man who can stop the division’s most in-form striker, it has got to be the top-ranked superstar.

The Hemmers Gym representative has prepared more tools for this epic rematch and is poised to blitz his way towards his biggest win in the Singapore-based promotion.

Despite his confidence, the Grigorian readily admits that the champion still stands a fair chance at victory:

“Every fight is different. We are the top guys in this division, the world’s top kickboxers, so anything can happen.”

Catch them in action at ONE X: Grand Finale this Saturday, March 26.

Edited by Aziel Karthak