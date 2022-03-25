Watch: Angela Lee's message to fans and Stamp Fairtex ahead of ONE X

On Saturday, March 26, ONE Championship will have its biggest event yet, ONE X. Headlining this historic 10th anniversary card will be the dominant ONE atomweight queen, Angela Lee. Lee will be defending her title for the fifth time against the rising Muay Thai phenom, Stamp Fairtex.

This main event battle is a fight the whole MMA world has been clamoring to see. Stamp, having already won the ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, is gunning to make history by winning an unprecedented third belt in MMA. She went on a tear in the ONE atomweight world Grand Prix tournament, beating grapplers in their own game.

As for Lee, she's been dominant in her atomweight run, winning the belt at just 19 years old and defending it 4 times. The 25-year-old has been out of the game for more than two years to focus on her newborn daughter, but now she's making her return to defend her throne once again.

In a Twitter post by ONE, Angela Lee sent out a chilling message to her ONE X opponent coupled with a heart-warming message to her fans:

"Hey Stamp, you better watch your neck. And to the fans, I can't wait to see you all. Come watch me defend my title for the fifth time on Saturday night."

Being a grappling specialist, it is no surprise that Lee will be looking to grab one of Stamp's limbs and take it home with her. Though the Muay Thai phenom has faced and beaten ground specialists before, one can make the argument that Lee is a step above all the grapplers she has faced in the past.

ONE X is the biggest, most packed martial arts event of all time

With 18 fights spread across 3 parts the entire day, ONE X is the most stacked and high-profile martial arts event of the year so far. Not only is the event filled with exciting bouts in MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling, but the fighters involved can headline their own shows.

Other than the main event between Lee and Stamp, we will witness a mixed rules contest between the frightening ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

This fight has the most intrigue amongst all the fights on the card. Preceding this blockbuster fight will be the title defense of ONE flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes against the surging heavy-handed Japanese, Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu.

Here's the full fight card for ONE X:

ONE X Part I

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao (submission grappling – middleweight)

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Danielle Kelly vs. Mei Yamaguchi (submission grappling – atomweight)

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

ONE X Part II

(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)

(c) Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title)

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

ONE X Grand Finale

(c) Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson (Special Rules Super-Fight)

(c) Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE Flyweight World Title)

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr (Muay Thai – lightweight)

(c) Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title)

Edited by David Andrew