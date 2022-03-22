How much does the ONE X pay-per-view cost and how can I order it in my country?

If you're looking for ONE X pay-per-view costs and how to order the event in your country, you've come to the right place. The historic 20-bout card will be broadcast on Saturday, March 26 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The world’s largest martial arts organization is celebrating its 10th-year anniversary with the biggest and most high-profile event in martial arts history.

Globally, the three-part martial arts extravaganza will start with ONE X: Part I, which will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account and ONE’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m. SGT/1 a.m. ET.

ONE X: Part II will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account and ONE’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. SGT/5 a.m. ET.

The grand finale, the ONE X pay-per-view event, will be broadcast on watch.onefc.com at 8 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT)/8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, 26 March.

*Note: Those living in Japan, New Zealand, and the Philippines will not be able to watch the three events through the above mediums. For those fans living in India, they will not be able to watch ONE X: Part I and II through the above mediums.

For ONE X pay-per-view costs per region and how to order, check out the details below:

ONE X pay-per-view costs and how to order

United States

Watch ONE X: Grand Finale live on watch.onefc.com at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT on 26 March, which will cost $39.95.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account and ONE’s YouTube channel at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on 26 March.

Watch ONE X: Part I live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account or ONE’s YouTube channel at 1 a.m. ET on 26 March/10 p.m. PT on 25 March.

The Philippines

Watch ONE X: Grand Finale live on Upstream or Cignal at 8 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PHT) on 26 March, for just PHP200.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on One Sports+ at 5 p.m. PHT on 26 March.

Also, you can watch a delayed airing of ONE X: Part II on One Sports at 8:30 p.m. PHT on 27 March.

Watch ONE X: Part I live on One Sports+ at 1 p.m. PHT on 26 March.

Japan

Watch ONE X: Grand Finale live on Abema at 9 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) on 26 March for 4500 Yen.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on Abema at 6 p.m. JST on 26 March.

Watch ONE X: Part I live on Abema at 2 p.m. JST on 26 March.

India

Watch ONE X: Grand Finale live on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on 26 March for 380 INR.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 2:30 p.m. IST on 26 March.

Watch ONE X: Part I live on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 10:30 a.m. IST on 26 March.

Indonesia

Watch ONE X pay-per-view Grand Finale live on watch.onefc.com at 7 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on 26 March for 80,000 IDR.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, MAXstream or Kaskus TV at 4 p.m. WIB on 26 March. NET TV will air a same-day delay of ONE X: Part II at 10 p.m. WIB.

Watch ONE X Part I live on NETVERSE, Vidio.com, MAXstream or Kaskus TV at 12 p.m. WIB on 26 March. NET TV will air a delayed showing of ONE X: Part I at 12 a.m. WIB on 28 March.

Thailand

Watch ONE X pay-per-view Grand Finale live on watch.onefc.com at 7 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT) on 26 March for 170 THB.

Watch ONE X: Part II live on AIS Play at 4 p.m. ICT on 26 March. A same-day delay will air at 10:30 p.m. ICT.

Watch ONE X: Part I live on Thairath TV32 or AIS Play at 12 p.m. ICT on 26 March.

For South Korea, the grand finale ONE X pay-per-view will be for 12,500 KRW and will be available at watch.onefc.com on March 26, 8 p.m. SGT.

For the UK, the grand finale ONE X pay-per-view will be for 25 GBP and will be available at watch.onefc.com on March 26, 8 p.m. SGT.

For Australia, the grand finale ONE X pay-per-view will be for 50 AUD and will be available at watch.onefc.com on March 26, 8 p.m. SGT.

For more on the availability of the event in your local region, click here.

